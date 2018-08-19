Teams in Southern California Pull 124,000-Pound FedEx Jet to Benefit Special Olympics

The annual plane pull took place at the Long Beach Airport.

Teams competed in Long Beach, California, on Saturday to see who was the best at working together to pull a 124,000-pound FedEx jet.

The Special Olympics organization was celebrating its 50th anniversary with the annual event at the Long Beach Airport.

Teams included members of the Long Beach Fire Department, Los Angeles Police Department Virgin Orbit, and others who sought to out-pull one another while raising money for the worthy cause.

This year, the Special Olympics Southern California raised over $180,000, per the Long Beach Post.

All told, 61 teams of 25 people competed.

The record participation made the day of fun and charity a huge success.

Thank you. THANK YOU to all who made today's #SOSCPlanePull a record-setting success... we raised more than $198,000 for #SOSCAthletes. Our goal was $170,000 - YOU did that! THANK YOU. 👏👏👏 #WeAreSOSC pic.twitter.com/SM8REm3938 — Special Olympics SoCal (@SOSoCal) August 19, 2018

For the second year in a row, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Custody Division claimed victory after pulling the Boeing 757 an astonishing 12 feet in just 5.32 seconds.

