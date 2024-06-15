Teamsters, Basic Crafts Zero In On California’s Film & TV Tax Credit In First Week Of Negotiations With Studios; More Talks Set For Next Week

The Hollywood Basic Crafts have officially wrapped the first week of negotiations on a new three-year agreement with the studios.

In a memo to members, the unions — which include Teamsters Local 399, IBEW Local 40, LiUNA! Local 724, OPCMIA Local 755 and UA Local 78 — said more talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers are set for next week as they continue to chip away at a deal.

Teamsters Local 399 chief negotiator Lindsay Dougherty said in a statement that the unions are “committed to a continued partnership with these employers to increase the work here in California, but increasing work here in the state will not be done by making any concessions on behalf of our members throughout these negotiations.”

“Our proposals shared this week reflect the marching orders from our members and center around the long due respect and parity our members are owed for their skill, expertise and contribution to this industry,” the statement said.

As is typical, bargaining in the first week included opening statements and the exchange of initial proposals. However, the unions also said they’ve opened discussions on increasing and expanding tax incentives for film and television in California.

While it’s not a decision for the AMPTP to make with respect to the new contracts, it is an interesting point to bring up in negotiations, because it highlights the below-the-line crews’ desire to bring production back to the state and, more specifically, the Los Angeles area. Productions have increasingly out of California over the past decade and, more recently, have opted to shoot entirely internationally for even more cost-saving measures.

Dougherty spoke about the unions’ desire to increase those tax incentives in California during a recent interview with Deadline, explaining that “we’re not only having to be competitive with other states, but we have to be competitive worldwide. That’s just a different game.”

“It’s Hollywood. It’s the epicenter of motion picture making. Why wouldn’t you want to reward the people that not only work day in, day out, but generations of workers at this point?” she told Deadline.

