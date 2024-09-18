Teamsters union opts to not endorse any presidential candidate

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, one of the most prominent and influential unions in the country, said Wednesday it will not endorse any presidential candidate this year.

The 1.3-million-member union has historically thrown its weight around in presidential cycles and endorsed Democratic presidential candidates in recent cycles, including President Joe Biden in 2020. However, hours before the union was set to announce its highly coveted endorsement on Wednesday, the Teamsters released polling of union members showing a nearly two-to-one preference for former President Donald Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris.

"The Teamsters thank all candidates for meeting with members face-to-face during our unprecedented roundtables. Unfortunately, neither major candidate was able to make serious commitments to our union to ensure the interests of working people are always put before Big Business," Teamsters President Sean O'Brien said in a statement.

"Democrats, Republicans, and Independents proudly call our union home, and we have a duty to represent and respect every one of them. We strongly encourage all our members to vote in the upcoming election, and to remain engaged in the political process," he added. "But this year, no candidate for President has earned the endorsement of the Teamsters' International Union."

Blue-collar union workers have been a mainstay of Democratic support for several cycles, but Trump has made inroads with voters without a college degree, a key demographic that helped eat away at Democrats' union advantage.

Most of the country's largest unions, including the AFL-CIO and United Auto Workers union, endorsed Biden before he dropped out, and that support was reiterated for Harris after she took over as Democrats' nominee. The Teamsters, however, stayed out of the fray.

The union sought to hold meetings with Biden and Trump, and it met with Harris earlier this week before making any decision.

O'Brien ruffled Democrats' feathers when he addressed the Republican National Convention earlier this summer and praised Trump, though he accused the former president of backing "economic terrorism" when he expressed support for firing striking workers, which is illegal under federal law.

The union's decision Wednesday marks a blow for both candidates.

Trump had wooed the union, inviting O'Brien to Mar-a-Lago and culminating in O'Brien's primetime RNC speech.

Harris, meanwhile, has sought to shore up support among non-college educated voters, particularly in the industrial Midwest, a key region in this year's election where the Teamsters hold sway. The Biden administration has also repeatedly touted its pro-union bona fides, and Biden himself became the first sitting president in history to walk a picket line. However, unions were peeved at the role the administration played in averting a rail strike in late 2022.

The internal polling the Teamsters released earlier Wednesday showed that straw polls of members supported Biden over Trump by an 8-point margin, 44-36%.

In explaining its decision, the Teamsters union cited the lack of "majority support" for Harris and "no universal support among the membership" for Trump. However, it did note that Harris had pledged to sign pro-union federal legislation and that Trump would not commit to vetoing national "right to work" legislation, which would allow workers to opt in or out of unions in unionized workplaces -- laws that are enacted in several states that national groups like the Teamsters say weakens collective bargaining power.

Still, the Teamsters’ National Black Caucus and several Teamsters' local chapters got out in front of the national organization and endorsed Harris on their own in recent weeks, including Local 623 in Philadelphia, which pointed to work done during the Biden administration, Harris' pledge to "expand union rights" and challenge "any anti-union 'right to work' legislation," and the "threat posed by Donald Trump."

