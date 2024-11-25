Tearful Davina McCall admits recovery is 'slow' in first video following brain surgery for ‘very rare’ tumour

Davina McCall has shared an emotional update following unexpected brain tumour surgery just over a week ago.

The 57-year-old presenter went underwent a craniotomy to remove a "very rare" colloid cyst, a condition that affects only three in a million people, and is currently recovering after the six-hour surgery.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Monday, Davina fought back tears as she expressed gratitude to her friends and family for their support and shared a candid update on her recovery journey.

Speaking in the video message filmed from her bed, she began: “Hi, I just thought I'd check in and say an enormous heartfelt thank you to everybody who's messaged me or been in touch.

“It's meant the world. It's been mad and it's just really nice to be back home. I'm on the other side. My short term memory's a bit remiss but that is something that I can work on so I'm really happy about that.

“I'm writing down everything that I'm doing to keep myself feeling safe and I'm being brilliantly looked after by Michael and my mum. I'd quickly like to say big up the stepmums. I don't really say thank you to Gabby enough. She's been an amazing rock my whole life.”

Her partner of five years, Michael Douglas, has been supporting her throughout (Instagram/Making The Cut)

Becoming emotional, she continued: “I was talking yesterday to somebody, I said I've got a massive dose of vitamin G. I think when something like this happens I just feel so grateful. I've always been grateful, I've been really lucky in my life.

“But I feel unbelievably grateful right now. So thanks for everything all of you. I'm on the mend, I'm resting, I'm sleeping loads and I feel really good. I just feel very lucky.”

Continuing to share her gratitude for the outpouring of support, Davina captioned the post: “Hey!!! … thank you. For the messages . It’s meant the world. Just want to thank @mdlondon, who gets best boyfriend ever award. Voted for by me and everyone that knows us.

“Also … best mum ever award … goes to @gabbamccall. Thank you mumma. For being best grandma … and mumma ever.

“I am feeling much better. Had a great nights sleep in my own bed. Have a couple of sleeps during the day which keeps my brain clear … slowly slowly… huge gratitude, and love for the world and my life and the beautiful people in it.

“Thank you to all my friends. You are the best. Thank you to @clevelandclinic and my amazing neurosurgeon. Kevin. I love you. Thank you Sydney, sarah, and all the amazing beautiful souls that cared for me.

“Get used to this. It’s going to be pouring out of me.”

The TV presenter underwent surgery 10 days ago after revealing that a benign brain tumour, known as a colloid cyst, was found when she was offered a health check-up as part of her menopause advocacy work.

Following the operation, her partner Michael Douglas said she was recovering in intensive care as a precaution and was feeling “utterly exhausted” but the doctor described the surgery as being “textbook”.