Tears dominate Germany’s Magdeburg after Christmas market attack

STORY: :: Disbelief dominates Germany’s Magdeburg at Christmas, days after the deadly car attack

:: Magdeburg, Germany

:: December 24, 2024

“There is still the disbelief, the shock that this can happen like this and that it affects innocent people who have died and who have been injured. It's not Christmas as usual, it's a long way from Merry Christmas. It is very sad that our politicians unfortunately did not react in a way that perhaps could have prevented this, from what I’m hearing in the media.”

Mourners also anger at politicians, saying the tragedy which left five people dead and more than 200 injured may have been preventable.

A man drove his car into the Christmas market on Friday (December 20), killing at least five people and casting a renewed spotlight on security and immigration ahead of a snap election.

The possible motive of the arrested suspect, a 50-year-old psychiatrist from Saudi Arabia with a history of anti-Islamic rhetoric and a sympathy for the far-right Alternative for Germany Party, remains unknown.