Tears of joy as freed Thai hostages arrive home in Bangkok

Five Thai farm workers released by Hamas in Gaza last month have arrived home in Bangkok, after spending nearly 500 days in captivity.

Pongsak Thaenna, Sathian Suwannakham, Watchara Sriaoun, Bannawat Saethao and Surasak Lamnao had all been working in southern Israel when they were kidnapped during the attacks in October 2023.

There were emotional scenes on Sunday morning as the five men were embraced by tearful relatives at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport's arrivals hall.

"I don't know how to put it into words," released hostage Mr Thaenna said.

"I'd like to thank all the officials who were involved in helping us out until we're standing here.

"We wouldn't be here without you helping us. We're very touched and very glad to have returned to our homeland. I am truly grateful."

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said it was "very inspiring" to witness their return following their release on 30 January as part of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

After landing in Bangkok at 07:30 local time (00:30 GMT), the five were met by a small group of overjoyed relatives and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

They had spent past 10 days at an Israeli hospital so their health can be monitored.

Relatives of Sathian Suwannakham, one of the released Thai hostages [Reuters]

Somboon Saethao, the father of Mr Saethao, said he was "so happy" and that his family would welcome his son home with a traditional Thai ceremony.

"I don't think I want him to be far from home again," his father told AFP.

Mr Saethao moved to Israel nine months before his kidnap in search of a better income for the family, he added.

His wife, Wiayada Saethao, told BBC Thai reporters that the 15 months her husband was held hostage were a period of suffering.

"Don't be afraid anymore. We're home now. We're in Thailand. We're going back home," she said.

The five stand together at a press conference after arriving at the airport [Reuters]

The five men will make their way to their hometowns.

Boonsong Tapchaiyut, a labour ministry official, said each hostage would receive a one-time payment of around £14,510 (600,000 baht), along with a monthly salary of £725 until the age of 80, to ensure they did not have to return to Israel.

One Thai hostage remains unaccounted for.

"For the sixth Thai hostage who still remain in the Gaza, we never refrain from action, we do still have hope and will do whatever until we succeed," said Foreign Minister Mr Sangiampongsa.

Thai hostage Pongsak Thaenna is hugged by his father, as his brother looks on [Reuters]

Last month, after the handover of the five hostages in Khan Yunis Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said she was "elated" that they were out of captivity.

She thanked Israel, as well as Qatar, Egypt, Iran, Turkey and the United States for their work to secure the releases.

A total of 46 Thai workers have been killed since October 2023, according to the foreign ministry in Bangkok, the majority in the Hamas attack and some by rockets fired by Lebanon's Hezbollah.

Hamas seized 251 hostages and killed about 1,200 people when it attacked Israel on 7 October 2023, triggering the regional war.

At least 47,500 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's offensive, according to Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry. About two-thirds of Gaza's buildings have been damaged or destroyed by Israel's attacks, the UN says.