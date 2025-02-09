Tears of joy as freed Thai hostages arrive home in Bangkok

Thomas Mackintosh - BBC News
·3 min read

Five Thai farm workers released by Hamas in Gaza last month have arrived home in Bangkok, after spending nearly 500 days in captivity.

Pongsak Thaenna, Sathian Suwannakham, Watchara Sriaoun, Bannawat Saethao and Surasak Lamnao had all been working in southern Israel when they were kidnapped during the attacks in October 2023.

There were emotional scenes on Sunday morning as the five men were embraced by tearful relatives at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport's arrivals hall.

"I don't know how to put it into words," released hostage Mr Thaenna said.

"I'd like to thank all the officials who were involved in helping us out until we're standing here.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We wouldn't be here without you helping us. We're very touched and very glad to have returned to our homeland. I am truly grateful."

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said it was "very inspiring" to witness their return following their release on 30 January as part of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

After landing in Bangkok at 07:30 local time (00:30 GMT), the five were met by a small group of overjoyed relatives and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

They had spent past 10 days at an Israeli hospital so their health can be monitored.

Relatives of Sathian Suwannakham, one of the released Thai hostages, who was kidnapped during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas and held in Gaza, react as the hostages arrived in Thailand following their release
Relatives of Sathian Suwannakham, one of the released Thai hostages [Reuters]

Somboon Saethao, the father of Mr Saethao, said he was "so happy" and that his family would welcome his son home with a traditional Thai ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I don't think I want him to be far from home again," his father told AFP.

Mr Saethao moved to Israel nine months before his kidnap in search of a better income for the family, he added.

His wife, Wiayada Saethao, told BBC Thai reporters that the 15 months her husband was held hostage were a period of suffering.

"Don't be afraid anymore. We're home now. We're in Thailand. We're going back home," she said.

Released Thai hostages, who were kidnapped during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas and held in Gaza, stand together as they arrive in Thailand after being released
The five stand together at a press conference after arriving at the airport [Reuters]

The five men will make their way to their hometowns.

Boonsong Tapchaiyut, a labour ministry official, said each hostage would receive a one-time payment of around £14,510 (600,000 baht), along with a monthly salary of £725 until the age of 80, to ensure they did not have to return to Israel.

One Thai hostage remains unaccounted for.

"For the sixth Thai hostage who still remain in the Gaza, we never refrain from action, we do still have hope and will do whatever until we succeed," said Foreign Minister Mr Sangiampongsa.

Thai hostage Pongsak Thaenna (L), who was taken in the attack led by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on 07 October 2023, is embraced by his father (C) next to his younger brother
Thai hostage Pongsak Thaenna is hugged by his father, as his brother looks on [Reuters]
ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, after the handover of the five hostages in Khan Yunis Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said she was "elated" that they were out of captivity.

She thanked Israel, as well as Qatar, Egypt, Iran, Turkey and the United States for their work to secure the releases.

A total of 46 Thai workers have been killed since October 2023, according to the foreign ministry in Bangkok, the majority in the Hamas attack and some by rockets fired by Lebanon's Hezbollah.

Hamas seized 251 hostages and killed about 1,200 people when it attacked Israel on 7 October 2023, triggering the regional war.

At least 47,500 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's offensive, according to Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry. About two-thirds of Gaza's buildings have been damaged or destroyed by Israel's attacks, the UN says.

Latest Stories

  • Kennedy Center Swipes Back at Unprecedented Trump Shakeup

    The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., released a statement in response to President Donald Trump‘s announcement Friday that he plans to fire board members and name himself chair of the iconic institution. The Center explained that while the president does have the authority to replace board members, these actions would be unprecedented—and that it had not received any direct communication about the proposed changes. “There is nothing in the Center’s statute that

  • Trump Supporters Shared How He Could Lose Their Support, And There's One Issue That's Verrrrry Important To Them

    "We didn't vote for my husband to lose his government career and benefits."

  • Lawmaker Quits DOGE Caucus Live On TV With ‘Dynamite’ Slam Of Elon Musk

    Democratic Rep. Val Hoyle condemned Donald Trump's billionaire buddy with an explosive metaphor.

  • Illinois governor trolls President Trump in video announcing Lake Michigan's new name

    In a Friday video, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker seemingly throws shade at President Donald Trump, who renamed the Gulf of Mexico last month.

  • Trump says he will announce reciprocal tariffs on many countries next week

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Donald Trump said on Friday he plans to announce reciprocal tariffs on many countries by Monday or Tuesday of next week, a major escalation of his offensive to tear up and reshape global trade relationships in the U.S.' favor. Trump did not identify which countries would be hit but suggested it would be a broad effort that could also help solve U.S. budget problems. "I'll be announcing that, next week, reciprocal trade, so that we're treated evenly with other countries," Trump said.

  • Trump Voters Angry at ‘Chaos’: ‘Not What We Signed Up For’

    The Wall Street Journal reports that the consumer confidence that accompanied President Donald Trump’s entry into office has eroded. The University of Michigan’s February report on consumer sentiment found that it fell by 5 percent, from 71.1 percent in January to 67.8 percent this month. Americans now expect inflation this year will be 4.3 percent, a 1 percent increase from last month. Morning Consult also found that consumer optimism is quickly fading. Consumers are worried about volatile deci

  • Could Canada put tolls on Alaska truck travel if trade war reignites?

    When B.C. Premier David Eby ordered U.S. alcohol off of shelves and started diverting critical minerals meant for the United States last weekend, there was one threat he didn't follow through on: making it harder for products destined for Alaska to travel through B.C.But his office says the idea of imposing fines on truck traffic going through the province is still on the table should U.S. President Donald Trump carry out his threat to start putting tariffs on Canadian goods.Eby first floated th

  • Buffy Sainte-Marie's Order of Canada terminated by Governor General

    Buffy Sainte-Marie's Order of Canada has been terminated, nearly three decades after she was appointed in 1997.The federal government's official publication posted the notice Friday evening, indicating that Governor General Mary Simon ordered the termination of Sainte-Marie's appointment on Jan. 3.The National Post first published the story.Sainte-Marie is only the ninth person to be expelled from the Order of Canada in its more than 50-year history, the Office of the Secretary to the Governor G

  • Why is Trump punishing South Africa and who are the Afrikaners he wants to give refugee status to?

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump followed through on his promise to punish South Africa by signing an executive order Friday stopping all aid to the country over what he called a human rights violation against a white minority group.

  • Trump has put America’s allies in an impossible position. That might be where he likes them

    For two weeks, America’s friends held their tongues, before Donald Trump’s controversial comments on Gaza forced many Western nations to speak out. He has left them in a difficult spot, however.

  • Vance Calls for ‘Normalize Indian Hate’ DOGE Guy to Be Hired Back

    JD Vance, whose wife is the daughter of Indian immigrants, advocated Friday for the rehiring of a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) engineer who was accused of posting “normalize Indian hate” on X. Vance acknowledged he disagreed with “some” of what 25-year-old Marko Elez had reportedly posted on a burner X account but said he does not think “stupid social media activity should ruin a kid’s life.” “So I say bring him back,” Vance said on X. “If he’s a bad dude or a terrible member of th

  • ‘It’s a Circus’: Trump Unleashes Chaos at Key US Science Agency

    (Bloomberg) -- The email arrived in US government workers’ inboxes just after 1 a.m. East Coast time on Friday, with the subject line “IMPORTANT CLARIFICATION - URGENT ACTION.”Most Read from BloombergNice Airport, If You Can Get to It: No Subway, No Highway, No BridgeSin puente y sin metro: el nuevo aeropuerto de Lima es una debacleCitadel to Leave Namesake Chicago Tower as Employees RelocateNYC Sees Pedestrian Traffic Increase in Congestion-Pricing ZoneHow London’s Taxi Drivers Navigate the Cit

  • Nancy Mace Drags Animals Into Her Latest Transgender Attack

    Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace tested out her latest attack on transgender people during a Saturday appearance on Fox News. In an interview with host Laura Ingraham, Mace claimed that she “uncovered” a $10 million federal program for “making animals trans” as she lauded President Donald Trump’s directives aimed at drastically cutting government spending. “This information is being exposed to the American people, and I am so grateful for it,” said Mace. “And you have to ask yourself wh

  • Steele Says Trump Appointed Rubio Secretary of State Just to ‘Punk the Hell Out of Him’

    A host of MSNBC’s flagship weekend show suggested on Saturday that President Donald Trump picked former Senator Marco Rubio as secretary of State as an act of ritual humiliation. Former RNC Chair Michael Steele, who co-hosts MSNBC’s The Weekend, was chatting with Susan Del Percio, a GOP strategist, when the issue came up on Saturday morning’s broadcast. “I’ve always looked at Donald Trump selecting [Rubio] as a way to punk the hell out of him,” Steele said. “Because this is a guy who has a core.

  • Putin Makes Rare Admission About Ukraine's Incursion As Troops Push Further Into Russia

    The Russian president has largely avoided talking about the surprise attack seriously.

  • Democratic congressman reveals the one thing that makes Trump “fold”

    President Trump has taken steps to dismantle the USAID and has signaled the Department of Education could be next. Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna says the party is ready for the fight. But writer Touré tells Khanna it doesn’t look like the party is ready.

  • Trump chops away at the government and the fallout is felt in the Virginia governor's race

    RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Trump administration’s aggressive push to cut government jobs is reverberating in the early stages of this year's race for governor in Virginia.

  • Arab Americans for Trump Leader Insists ‘We’re Not a Cult’

    A leading figure in the Arab-American community who campaigned for Donald Trump scrambled to justify his continued support during an appearance on CNN after the president proposed relocating the population of the Gaza Strip earlier this week. Trump suggested during a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday that the occupied Palestinian territory be transferred to U.S. control after the present conflict ends and that the population be resettled elsewhere while t

  • Stephen Colbert Trolls Trump Administration With Some 'Big News' Of His Own

    The "Late Show" host might not be flying anytime soon.

  • Iran leader Khamenei meets top Hamas leaders in Tehran, state TV says

    "You defeated the Zionist regime [Israel], which was in fact America's defeat," Khamenei, whose country supports Hamas in its war with Israel, told the Palestinian delegation. "You did not allow them to achieve any of their goals."