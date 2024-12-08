Tears of joy in Manchester as Syrians dream of returning home after fall of Assad regime

Singing, dancing, hugging and crying. Hundreds of Syrians have gathered in Manchester city centre to celebrate the end of the regime, a regime many fled in fear of their lives.

Their faces are full of joy and tears as years of fear, worry and disappointment make way for hope.

They wave flags saying "freedom" and cheer as an impromptu fireworks display lights up the sky.

Many refugees said they've dreamt of this moment for years. I've never been approached by so many people wanting to tell their story.

After years of repression, they want the world to hear what they've been through.

Refugee Yasmin said her words are her weapon, which is why she had to flee Syria. But now she no longer has to be quiet.

She said she was "ecstatic to see President Assad's repressive regime finally over.

"It's an indescribable joy to see your country of origin liberated in the way that it's been liberated - without any bloodshed, without any destruction, without any division," Yasmin told Sky News.

After years away, she said she hopes to return home soon - a sentiment shared by many at the celebration.

Yasser has been in the UK since 2015 when he came to Manchester as a refugee. But, like many who fled the civil war, he still has close family back in Syria.

"Every moment there they could be in danger," he said. "But finally this dream has become true now.

"I was welcomed very well from the Mancunian people - I am very, very happy to stay here, but I'm looking forward to the first flight to Syria to go back."

Read more:

Assad has left Damascus, says Russia

How London eye doctor became brutal dictator

Some people at the celebration are unsure if their relatives are still alive.

Amneh was jailed for six months and tortured by a regime she likened to Nazi Germany. She sobbed as she said she could now return to help build a "new Syria".

"In my dream I cannot imagine we will arrive to this moment," she said.

"Do you know what happened now - the dictator is done! The freedom for Syria - we paid a huge price for that."

Three of Amneh's brothers were also sent to prison, but she's had no news about them and isn't sure if they are still alive.

"We are full [of] hope, full [of] pain - because I lost my three brothers, and for other detainees still missing," she said.

"[But] I feel hopeful because I want to look forward to the future, to rebuild a new Syria with justice, with democracy for every single person."