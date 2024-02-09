Tears of Joy as Siblings Reunite After 5 Years Apart

The heartwarming reaction of a sister and her older brother as they were reunited in Caracas, Venezuela, after five years apart was captured on camera.

The reunion of Airam Susej and her brother Jehisser was posted on TikTok by Gledys Yusmary Guerrero Peralta, Jehisser’s wife, showing the little sister’s reaction when she sees her brother coming in through the door.

“They separated because my husband and I made the decision to leave the country. We returned after five years,” Guerrero Peralta told Storyful. “As a family it was very exciting to be reunited after years without seeing each other. It was also very pleasant to observe the reaction of the girl, as everything was planned secretly with the intention of it being a very nice surprise from her older brother.” Credit: Gledys Yusmary Guerrero Peralta via Storyful