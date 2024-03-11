'Tears of Joy' for Yellowstone Visitor as Bison Pass Old Faithful at Perfect Time

A regular visitor to Yellowstone National Park was treated to a new sight on Saturday, March 9, when a group of bison strolled past an active Old Faithful geyser, footage shows.

Cindy Shaffer has been visiting Yellowstone for 13 years, she told Storyful, but this was the first time she ever saw bison walking in front of Old Faithful as it erupted.

“That was an extremely special and tearful moment for me,” Shaffer said. “Tears of joy, of course.” Credit: Cindy Shaffer via Storyful