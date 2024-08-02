Tears in Oval Office as families speak to prisoners freed in swap

STORY: :: POTUS VIA X

:: Families of prisoners freed in Russia swap

speak to their loved ones from the Oval Office

:: Washington, D.C.

:: August 1, 2024

Joe Biden: “They’re on the bus They’re heading to the airport. Once they get on the plane we’re going to call them. You’re going to hear them all.”

“Can you hear me? It’s Joe Biden.”

Voice from speaker: “Hi, Mr. President."

Danielle Gershkovich, Sister of Evan Gershkovich: “I miss you so much.”

Ella Milman, Mother of Evan Gershkovich: “This is momma. Do you hear me? It’s your mom.”

Elizabeth Whelan, Sister of Paul Whelan: “Paul, It’s incredible. Absolutely incredible, this moment and I just want you to know the whole family is standing by.”

Voice from speaker: "Hello, Hello."

Daughter of Kara-Murza: “Hello dad?”

Voice from speaker (Russian): “Yes, Katiushechka, is it you?"

Daughter of Kara-Murza (Russian): Yes, yes hi.

Voice from speaker (Russian): “Hi, little one."

Daughter of Kara-Murza (Russian): “Hi Dad, it’s good to hear you.”

Voice from speaker (Russian): “Where are you?”

Daughter of Kara-Murza: "We're in the Oval Office."

Voice from speaker (English): “No word is strong enough for this. I was sure I’m going to die in prison because I don’t believe what’s happening. I still think it’s a, I still think I’m sleeping in my prison cell in Omsk instead of hearing your voice but, I just want you to know that you’ve done a wonderful thing by saving so many people. I think there are 16 of us on the plane. Again, I still can’t believe it’s happing. So, I just want to say that I don’t think there are many things more important than saving human lives.”

Joe Biden: “We’re going to see you at Andrews. Don’t pretend you don’t know us, okay?

Russia freed Gershkovich, ex-U.S. Marine Paul Whelan and others on Thursday.

The White House said the elaborate multi-country exchange that the White House said involved 24 prisoners, including Russian hitman Vadim Krasikov, released by Germany.