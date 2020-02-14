Tech analysis: Does new McLaren boast the key ingredients?

Several areas of the car have been completely revamped over the MCL34 from 2019, as the team looks to make gains on those ahead and leave the rest firmly in its mirrors.

The front-end of the MCL35 whets the appetite, as the team has placed significant focus on its nose and front suspension design in order that it complements the entire concept.

The nose is a reimagining of this rather complex structure first introduced by McLaren back in 2018. The very slender main structure of the nosecone is still at the core of this, as is the use of the under-structure cape. The nose tip and the two secondary inlets have been cast aside in favour of a more simple approach, while the wing pillars remain at a point as far from the centre as they’re permitted.

The pillars, which are extremely long when compared with designs from teams who also use a cape, feature three slots in them to guide the airflow from the outer face. This is a solution we’ve seen from McLaren in its not too distant past, albeit in another guise.

