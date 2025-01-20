Tech billionaires and world leaders turn out for Trump inauguration

Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and former UK prime minister Boris Johnson are among the high-profile guests in Washington DC for Donald Trump's inauguration.

The three men were sat in the same row inside St John's Church as the incoming president attended a church service before his swearing in.

Other famous faces getting a prime seat for the big moment included Tesla boss Elon Musk, who appeared momentarily memorised by the ceiling of the US Capitol building.

The Tesla boss was perhaps Mr Trump's most famous backer during the election race and he'll help lead an "efficiency" department in the new government.

Mr Musk was seen chatting to Google boss Sundar Pichai in the moments before the swearing-in, with Amazon boss Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez on the other side.

Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg was a few spaces along with wife Priscilla Chan - as the titans of tech waited for Mr Trump to arrive.

The multi-billionaires will be hoping the new president's policies will boost, or at least not hinder, their vast money-making machines.

Apple chief executive Tim Cook was also at the swearing in, while TikTok's boss Zhang Yiming was also expected to be in Washington DC.

Mr Trump has pledged to give the app a reprieve from a ban that made it temporarily go "dark" in the US on Sunday.

Argentina's far-right president, Javier Milei, was one of several world leaders in attendance.

Mr Milei, with his "rock and roll" hair cut and sideburns, was pictured laughing arm in arm with Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni.

Chinese President Xi Jinping was also invited, according to Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, but is believed to have declined.

Foreign leaders are not normally invited to presidential inaugurations but Mr Trump broke with tradition.

UFC boss Dana White was also suited and booted for the swearing-in ceremony and seen standing next to Barack Obama.

The mixed martial arts promoter often hosts Mr Trump at his events and is credited with helping boost his appeal among young men.

Influencers and fight stars Jake and Logan Paul were also in the building, watching from a nearby area called the Emancipation Hall.

Democrat former presidents Bill Clinton and George W Bush - although from across the political divide - also turned out.

Mr Trump's family were all there of course, with wife Melania wearing a wide-brimmed hat alongside their son Barron.

However, there was an awkward moment when Donald Trump went in for a kiss but came up short - seemingly blocked by her choice of headwear.

Outgoing president Joe Biden appeared relaxed as his final minutes as commander in chief ticked down.

The Democrat received an ovation as he entered the Capitol's rotunda with first lady Jill Biden.

Defeated candidate Kamala Harris also watched the handover of power - at times stony-faced as Mr Trump said he would declare an emergency at the southern border to halt migration - and to "drill baby, drill" for oil.

Nigel Farage, the leader of the UK's Reform Party and long-time supporter of Mr Trump, is believed to be in Washington but - like Boris Johnson - hasn't been seen at the inauguration ceremony itself.

Posting a picture from a Trump victory rally at the weekend, Mr Farage said: "We are so back."

Images on X also show him alongside party treasurer Nick Candy, the billionaire UK property developer, and former SAS Who Dares Wins star Ant Middleton - who's now trying to enter politics.