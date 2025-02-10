Tech titans and government chiefs gather in Paris for landmark AI summit

French President Emmanuel Macron talks with journalists before an interview on the eve of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit, at the Grand Palais, in Paris, on February 9, 2025.

Political and tech leaders convene in Paris for a summit co-hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss AI governance, aiming for ethical, accessible AI and bolstering European sovereignty over the technology. The event includes lectures and panels on AI's potential impacts.

Political and tech industry leaders were set to descend on Paris Monday for a two-day summit on artificial intelligence, hoping to find common ground on a technology with the potential to upset global business and society.

Co-hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the gathering's stated aims include "mapping" AI governance around the world, promoting the idea of more ethical, accessible and frugal AI and pushing for European sovereignty over the technology.

Monday's meeting of around 1,500 guests in the French capital's opulent Grand Palais will feature lectures and panel discussions outlining the promises of and challenges posed by AI, from around 9:30 am (0830 GMT).

ADVERTISEMENT

Two years on from the emergence of OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot, able to respond to all kinds of natural-language prompts, Macron on Sunday trumpeted the benefits of artificial intelligence and French efforts in the field.

(AFP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

French President Emmanuel Macron announces €100 billion investments in AI

France's Macron talks 'Emily in Paris', AI and Olympics in interview with Variety