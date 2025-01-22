Tech titans join Trump for US$100 billion AI boost 'to beat China' in Day 2 pledge

US President Donald Trump has started his second term with a bang - a private sector artificial intelligence investment of at least US$100 billion announced by the White House on Tuesday.

"This monumental undertaking is a resounding declaration of confidence in America's potential under a new president," said Trump. "This is money that normally would have gone to China or other countries, but in particular China."

The joint venture, called Stargate, would see tech companies OpenAI, SoftBank and Oracle initially invest a combined US$100 billion into the creation of data centres - massive buildings full of servers delivering computing power.

The funding could expand to US$500 billion over the next four years, according to the announcement. The three companies will offer access to other investors, with the first data centre due to open in Texas and the initiative reportedly creating 100,000 jobs.

Trump - who pledged during his campaign to prioritise US-made AI to compete against China for global leadership - was joined in the White House Roosevelt Room by OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman, SoftBank's Masayoshi Son and Oracle's Larry Ellison.

The three executives all said the proposed 20-building project could not be done without Trump, although its origin predates his presidency and construction of the first 92,900 square metre [1 million square feet] building is already under way.

"It would simply be impossible," said Ellison.

Tuesday's announcement followed a SoftBank pledge by Son last month at Trump's Mar-a-Lago to invest US$100 billion by itself, creating some 100,000 jobs related to AI and related infrastructure, including data centres, semiconductors and energy.

It was not immediately clear whether this pledge was included in Tuesday's announcement, or was separate to it, although Trump suggested that it was a net addition.

Trump claimed that the US has attracted US$3 trillion dollars of new and varied investments since he took office "and probably that is going to be six or seven by the end of the week".

"We want it to be in this country," he added. "China is a competitor."

OpenAI said in a policy paper released last week that US investment in AI infrastructure can ensure that American AI tools win out over Chinese technology.

"If the US doesn't attract those funds, they will flow to China-backed projects - strengthening the Chinese Communist Party's global influence," it said.

The announcement came a day after Trump rolled back one of his predecessor Joe Biden's executive orders, aimed at ensuring safety standards in the government's use of AI.

During the campaign, Trump criticised Biden's efforts to share safety test results and other critical information before the release of high-risk AI models, saying that it was "hindering innovation" and that he supported AI development "rooted in freedom of speech".

AI, with its potential to upend everything from medicine to economics and the military, has become an area of fierce competition between Washington and Beijing. In November 2023, Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to try and put guard rails on use of the powerful technology.

It remains to be seen how much emphasis Trump will put on tech export restrictions. Last week, in one of Biden's final moves before leaving office, he set out global limits on AI chips.

Those rules - which were criticised by tech companies as hastily crafted and too restrictive - do not take effect until May, giving Trump time to reject, amend or leave them in place.

Trump has sought to jump-start his "promises made, promises delivered" agenda this week with dozens of pronouncements and executive orders, of which the AI announcement was just one.

Other efforts include moves to block illegal migration, pull the US out of multilateral organisations, boost energy production, give TikTok a reprieve and pardon some 1,500 people charged with the January 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol.

"We had the most ambitious, action-oriented day of any administration in history," Trump said at the start of a rambling press conference on Tuesday. "There's never been a first day like yesterday."

Trump starts his second term in a tight embrace with tech titans, a marked contrast to the wary reception from Silicon Valley the real estate developer received during his 2017-2021 administration.

The select group at his inauguration on Monday in the US Capitol included Tesla's Elon Musk, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Apple's Tim Cook and TikTok's Chew Shou Zi, among others.

AI investment has exploded since OpenAI launched its ChatGPT service in 2022 but the technology requires enormous amounts of computing power and electricity. This has put a premium on specialised data centres, like those announced on Tuesday, that can link thousands of chips together.

"Our country will be prospering like never before," Trump said. "And it's going to be the golden age of America."

