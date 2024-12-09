Tech workers to help Starmer make state ‘more like a start up’

Charles Hymas
·2 min read
British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Labour wants a digital start-up culture to help the Government deliver on Sir Keir Starmer’s five missions - Kirsty Wigglesworth/Reuters

Whitehall has been told to adopt the tactics of tech entrepreneurs to make the state operate more like a “start-up” company.

In a speech on Monday, Pat McFadden, the minister who oversees the Cabinet office, will call for the Civil Service to adopt the “test and learn” culture used by digital companies.

He will also bring tech firm workers on six to 12 month “tours of duty” to help inject their innovative approaches into the Civil Service and help the Government deliver on Sir Keir Starmer’s five missions.

Mr McFadden will announce a £100 million fund to pioneer public service reform with a warning: “If we keep governing as usual, we are not going to achieve what we want to achieve.”

British cabinet office minister Pat McFadden
Pat McFadden, the minister in charge of the Cabinet office, will announce a £100 million fund to pioneer public service reform - Temilade Adelaja/Reuters

Speaking at University College London’s east campus in Stratford on Monday, he will describe the approach as: “Test it. Fix the problems. Change the design. Test it again. Tweak it again. And so on, and so on, for as long as you provide the service.

“Suddenly, the most important question isn’t, ‘How do we get this right the first time?’. It’s ‘How do we make this better by next Friday?

“That’s the test and learn mindset, and I’m keen to see where we can deploy it in Government. Where we can make the state a little bit more like a start-up.”

The test and learn approach is used across the business world, and allows new ideas to be tried out on a small scale to see their impact before being rolled out more widely if they are successful.

Under the plans, the test and learn teams will be set a challenge, and allowed to experiment and try new things to meet it.

Mr McFadden will compare these reforms with what he will describe as the “pointless distractions” and “headline grabbing gimmicks” of the previous government.

Two projects on family support and temporary accommodation will be the first outing for the new approach. These will begin in January 2025, with teams deployed in Manchester, Sheffield, Essex and Liverpool.

While Mr McFadden will acknowledge “each of these projects is small”, he will say “they could rewire the state one test at a time”.

Mr McFadden will also encourage people from start-ups and tech companies to enter government for six to 12-month secondments, putting their skills to use tackling big challenges such as criminal justice or healthcare reform in the next phase of the No 10 Innovation Fellows Programme:

He will say the country needs more people with direct “front line” public service experience to take up secondments in central government and deliver the Government’s missions.

