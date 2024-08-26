Technical issue at Epic Charter Schools loses students' academic records
Technical issue at Epic Charter Schools loses students' academic records
Technical issue at Epic Charter Schools loses students' academic records
"I learned a powerful lesson that day about courage, tenacity, and class."
MONTREAL — A union representing McGill University law professors said its members walked off the job Monday, the first week of classes for the fall semester, over what it described as the school's anti-union tactics and refusal to negotiate in good faith.
Islamic Relief partnered with the Salvation Army to provide backpacks filled with school supplies to 300 children at the Nova Scotia Islamic Community Center in Halifax on Sunday.It's part of an annual Canada-wide campaign by Islamic Relief. It partners with local charities to identify families that need assistance to get their children equipped for school.For Ismail Omar, the local volunteer outreach manager for Islamic Relief, it is his first year working on organizing the event.About 300 back
A man who spent last winter living with homeless people in downtown Halifax is teaming up with Dalhousie University to design unique micro-homes.Stephen Wilsack spent several months at the Grand Parade trying to support people who were living rough in the cold.With the help of Dalhousie's architecture department, he's now created a design for a unique micro-home he thinks will protect those without a place to stay better than a tent."It is a structure that has a feeling," Wilsack said. "Even tho
The new form was supposed to be easier. It wasn’t.
Days before the start of school, some Quebec teachers say they feel unprepared to teach the province's new Culture and Citizenship of Quebec (CCQ) course.The mandatory program requires covering a wide range of subjects, such as the environment, democracy, Indigenous peoples, sex education and information and communications technology.In 2021, the Coalition Avenir Québec government announced the CCQ would replace the province's ethics and religious culture course by addressing contemporary challe
What might happen after the presidential election is still up in the air, but some experts believe that a second Donald Trump presidency could impact teachers and education funding. The exact impact...
"I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time," says Mariah
"He can no longer rely on the juxtaposition of him and Biden."
Jennifer Zabarylo, 47, was killed at her home on Lady Slipper Way in rural west Ottawa on Sunday evening. Her husband is charged in her death. (Jennifer Edmonds/Facebook)An Ottawa man is accused of second-degree murder after his wife was found dead at their home in the city's rural west end Sunday evening.Ottawa police were called to the home on Lady Slipper Way, west of Stittsville, around 6:40 p.m. where they said they found Jennifer Zabarylo, 47, suffering from traumatic injuries. She was pro
Her ex filed for divorce in July, after nearly three years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences"
The first question Robert F. Kennedy Jr. received when he sat down with Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream for his first big TV interview after dropping out of the presidential race and endorsing Donald Trump was about reported text messages he sent recently in which he referred to Trump as a “terrible human being,” “barely human,” and “probably a sociopath.” By the end of the interview, he was confronted with implicit and explicit disapproval from his own family. Kennedy did not dispute the ver
Fashion model Linda Evangelista replied to Hayek’s Instagram post with three yellow hearts
It goes beyond security concerns.
Former President Donald Trump appeared to undercut his campaign’s efforts to keep the same rules in place for his debate against Vice President Kamala Harris next month.
Until now, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster has held his fire about his stint in the Trump White House. McMaster served with distinction in key American conflicts of the past decades: the Gulf War, the Iraq War, and the Afghan War, but as McMaster recounts in his new book, “At War with Ourselves: My Tour of Duty in the Trump White House,” in some ways, his most challenging tour as a soldier was his last one: serving as the national security adviser to a notoriously mercurial president.
The Trump-supporting ex-presidential candidate’s whale exploit literally stinks.
Dustin Grage’s attempt to make a point about the Minnesota governor’s dog, Scout, didn’t go as planned.
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s artist daughter Bella Kidman Cruise, 31, shared a glimpse of her life and passion for music on Instagram as she attended the August 25 concert featuring The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie at London’s Victoria Park.
Pro wrestler Sid Vicious, a star at the height of the WrestleMania era of the early 1990s whose career ended with a horrific (and televised) leg injury, has died after battling cancer for several years. He was 63. His death was announced on social media by son Gunnar Eudy. “He was a man of strength, …