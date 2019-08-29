Technique key to keeping 6-year-old weightlifter safe

Rory van Ulft lets out a grunt — or as close to one as she can muster — as she hoists roughly the equivalent of her body weight above her head.

For the past year or so Rory's been lifting weights at Ottawa's JustLift gym, perfecting her technique in the two traditional Olympic weightlifting disciplines: the snatch and the clean and jerk.

She's also just six years old.

"I started doing gymnastics, and then we noticed you could get really hurt from it. So I started doing this to help get stronger," she says, still flushed after her latest workout.

"I like a lot about it. I like how you move and stuff."

Rory is one of dozens of Canadian preteens taking up the sport, which has no official lower age limit in either the Canada or the U.S. During the 2018-19 season, Canada had at least 63 Olympic-style weightlifters between the ages of seven and 13 registered for competition. The U.S had more than 400.

Trevor Pritchard/CBC More

"When she first started, I hated it," says Lindsay Noad, van Ulft's mother. "It was so scary watching [her] lift those heavy, heavy things that I could barely lift.

"Now I look at her and I just think, 'I am so proud of you!' She's really cool and she can do amazing things."

Is it safe?

The idea of a six-year-old taking up weightlifting might make some parents wince, but as long as the right precautions are taken it should be fine, says Dr. Sasha Carsen, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon at the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario and an assistant professor of surgery at the University of Ottawa.

Youth weightlifting has been on the radar since at least 1990, when the American Academy of Pediatrics issued a statement urging children to "avoid the practice of weightlifting, power lifting and bodybuilding" until data could show it was safe.

That [gym] culture has to be one where they're listening to the kids. - Dr. Sasha Carsen

Since then, sports medicine experts have increasingly concluded the sport is indeed safe for pre-pubescent children, as long as they're being properly trained.

"There actually isn't much evidence to suggest that it is inherently risky — despite the fact it does kind of feel like it sort of should be," Carsen says.

Carsen says the main concerns are that children might be injured if they lift too much weight without having the right technique — a risk for adult lifters, too — and that overtraining could lead to more "subtle" injuries that impede their development.

That's why he says parents need to find certified trainers who've fostered a gym culture with kids' best interests in mind.

"That culture has to be one where they're listening to the kids," says Carsen. "One where they appreciate that the musculoskeletal health and wellness of an eight-year old is quite a bit different than an 18-year-old."

WATCH: Trainer Greg Chin talks about how to safely introduce a preteen to weightlifting

One injury is 'too many'

For Rory's parents, that person is Greg Chin.

"For myself and a lot of other coaches abroad, even one injury in a child is too many," says Chin, who opened JustLift Gym seven years ago, and has coached weightlifters at the national and international level.

"So for a child Rory's age, we never load her with what we would consider to be maximum weights."

Story continues