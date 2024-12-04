TECO power bills to increase this week as rate hike gets approved
TECO customers should expect to see their bills increase starting this week.
The president-elect dismissed the Canadian prime minister’s tariff concerns with a confrontational joke.
The Democratic strategist was friends with the conservative figure who he says is wielding the most influence on the president-elect.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) vented his displeasure Monday after two Democratic-appointed federal judges reversed their decisions to retire in what appear to be efforts to stop President-elect Trump from nominating their successors. McConnell called the unusual decisions to forgo retirement following Trump’s sweeping victory last month a “partisan” gambit that would undermine the…
"'I didn't think he'd do that,' is what she says. She says she regrets it, 'But what can I do now?'"
President-elect Donald Trump has promised to deport millions in an unprecedented crackdown on undocumented migrants. His MAGA billionaire lieutenant Elon Musk has said he will find unprecedented trillions to cut from federal spending. Wall Street thinks they’re delusional, projecting that the two will accomplish a fraction of what they’re threatening at best.
(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s plan to fix immigration in Canada depends on the biggest exodus of people since at least the 1940s — one that many economists doubt is feasible.Most Read from BloombergAs Wars Rage, Cities Face a Dark New Era of Urban DestructionRiyadh Metro Partially Opens in Bid to Ease City’s Traffic JamsSlamming the brakes on record-setting population growth requires 2.4 million non-permanent residents to leave or change status over the next two years, according
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) hit Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski below the belt with a vulgar insult saying they’d kissed the President-elect Donald Trump “a little bit lower” than “the ring” at their recent visit to Mar-a-Lago. On Monday’s broadcast of Fox News’ Hannity, host Sean Hannity marveled at Scarborough and Brzezinski’s recent disclosure that they traveled to the president-elect’s Florida residence after the election to meet their professed foe: “You have Joe and Mi
The Texas senator made a vulgar suggestion about the MSNBC hosts' meeting with Donald Trump.
A clip of the embattled defense secretary nominee may further sink his chances of assuming the post.
President-elect Donald Trump’s defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth faced reporters on Capitol Hill Monday but refused to answer questions surrounding accusations about his drinking habits. Arriving for meetings, Hegseth, 44, was directly asked at one point, “Do you have an alcohol problem?” The former Fox News host ignored the question and continued on.
ABC projects that Democrat Adam Gray will win the race for California's 13th Congressional District, unseating incumbent Republican John Duarte and flipping the final unresolved seat in the 2024 election. With all 435 House races projected, ABC News estimates Republicans will hold 220 seats and Democrats 215 in the 119th Congress. President-elect Donald Trump initially tapped three House Republicans for positions in his upcoming administration: Florida Reps. Matt Gaetz and Mike Waltz, and New York Rep. Elise Stefanik.
BANGKOK (AP) — China announced Tuesday it is banning exports to the United States of gallium, germanium, antimony and other key high-tech materials with potential military applications, as a general principle, lashing back at U.S. limits on semiconductor-related exports.
OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is not escalating a war of words with Mexico, after the Mexican president criticized Canada's culture and its framing of border issues.
Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement that he decided to withdraw after "the gravity of this very important responsibility set in."
Federal cabinet minister Harjit Sajjan is defending his decision to accept taxpayer-funded Taylor Swift tickets for himself and his daughter.Sajjan, the minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, was invited by PavCo, a B.C. Crown corporation that owns and operates B.C. Place Stadium, where the concerts will take place.PavCo has been donating Swift tickets to food banks and other charity organizations so that they could raffle them off and raise money. PavCo has
Canadians and Americans sit next to each other in the stands of a small Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., hockey arena to watch the Soo Thunderbirds face off against their cross-border rivals, Michigan's Soo Eagles.The fierce clash on the ice has most people's attention, but anxiety lingers about something else: Donald Trump's threatened 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian goods.The U.S. president-elect made the threat in a post on his platform Truth Social last week. All goods from Canada and Mexico would
I upset a trio of women at one of my stand-up shows the other weekend. The women took offense when I was making jokes about the Jake Paul/Mike Tyson fight before moving on to Trump’s electoral win by saying, “Speaking of rapists.” They walked out. Generally, I’m not a particularly political comedian. My jokes tend to be about my family or stories of my own idiocy. But I’m also somebody who enjoys pushing a few buttons during my shows. When discussing an “empty nester” move for my wife and myself
The United States Supreme Court revealed what some justices touted as a landmark new ethics code last year. But critics noted that the scandal-plagued institution’s new rules lacked any enforcement mechanisms, making them essentially a 14-page long list of suggestions. A new leak of secret discussions from behind the bench, published in The New York Times Tuesday, reveals which justices fought to keep the code of conduct toothless.
Democrat Adam Gray has narrowly defeated Republican Rep. John Duarte in the race for California's 13th Congressional District.
Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Defense, called him an “armchair tough guy” on national television during the 2016 presidential campaign. In the March 4 Fox News clip, which CNN unearthed, along with a number of other comments he has made about Trump in the past, Hegseth wasn’t sold on the then-Republican candidate. “It’s typical Trump: all bluster, very little substance. He talks a tough game, but when pressed on it, he’s an armchair tough guy,” Hegseth said during t