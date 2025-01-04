Ted Danson inspired by Jane Fonda

Ted Danson is inspired by Jane Fonda.

The ‘Man on the Inside’ actor was thinking about slowing down in his career until his wife, Mary Steenburgen, made ‘Book Club’ with the veteran actress and though Jane is a decade older than he is, he witnessed first hand how hard she was still pushing herself.

Ted, 77, told Britain’s HELLO! magazine: “I met her when I was turning 70 and she was turning 80.

“I had thought, ‘Well, I need to slow down and find a nice, gentle landing spot or whatever.’

“And then I saw Jane and she had her foot smashed to the floor, the gas-pedal-to-the-metal kind of thing.

“She would do 12 hours on her TV show ‘Grace and Frankie’, then get on a bus to do a fundraiser. That’s her life.

“She is non-stop being purposeful and getting things done, so that was an inspiration to me.”

However, the former ‘Cheers’ star admitted his advancing years mean he is now “playing like an injured athlete”.

He added: “But I find most of my challenges living with my wife Mary – and acting.

“I have no desire to skydive. I get enough adrenaline trying to keep doing this.

“And the older you get, you’re playing like an injured athlete, you know? You’re getting up with discomfort and things like that, and still wanting to show up and play on the team. So just ageing is a challenge.

“And also, my whole life, being truthful, is a challenge. Admitting you are wrong is a challenge.

“If you do life right, it is packed with challenges. That’s my way of saying I haven’t done anything risky for a long time.”

Ted is besotted with his wife and her passion for life.

He said: “I don’t know if you know my wife, but I wake up every morning, challenged.

“She always wants – in a good way – to go around the next curve in life.

“What’s around the corner? She takes me around the corner all the time. My life is all about Mary.”