Ted Danson Set to Receive the Carol Burnett Award at the 2025 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes will honor Ted Danson, a 13-time nominee and three-time winner, with the 2025 Carol Burnett Award. Established at the 76th Golden Globe Awards in 2019, this award recognizes television professionals whose work has profoundly impacted the industry and audiences. Previous recipients include the awards’ namesake, Ellen DeGeneres, Norman Lear and “Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans” co-creator Ryan Murphy.

Danson is best known for his role as Sam Malone, a bartender in NBC’s sitcom “Cheers,” which aired from 1982 to 1993. He won two Golden Globes for this role. He also starred in “The Good Place” as Michael, which also earned him an Emmy nod.

“Ted Danson has entertained audiences for decades with his iconic performances that will forever be ingrained in television history,” said Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes. “His renowned career is a testament to his remarkable talent and versatility as an actor and bears resemblance to the award’s legendary namesake. It is an honor to present him with the 2025 Carol Burnett Award to celebrate the tremendous impact he has made and continues to make in television.”

His prolific television career also includes starring in “Mr. Mayor,” a comedy series written and produced by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, and appearing in CBS’s long-running franchise “CSI” as well as “Becker,” the latter of which he received a Golden Globe nomination. Currently, Danson stars in Netflix’s new comedy, “A Man on the Inside,” inspired by the Oscar-nominated documentary “The Mole Agent.”

Outside of acting, Danson is an advocate for environmental causes. He cofounded the American Oceans Campaign in 1987 to raise awareness about threats to ocean health such as oil spills, offshore drilling and pollution.

Danson and Viola Davis, the 2025 Cecil B. DeMille Award honoree, will be celebrated at a gala dinner on Jan. 3 at The Beverly Hilton hotel, marking the first dedicated evening for these awards. Danson will also be recognized during the live broadcast of the 82nd annual Golden Globes, airing Jan. 5 on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

