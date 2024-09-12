Ted Kravitz makes ‘seismic’ Aston Martin F1 prediction after Adrian Newey arrival

Sky F1 expert Ted Kravitz believes Aston Martin will be challenging for the Formula One world championship by 2026 with Adrian Newey now on board.

Newey’s arrival from Red Bull was announced on Tuesday, with the legendary F1 designer joining the Silverstone-based team in March 2025.

The 65-year-old, who is the most successful F1 designer of all time, has won a total of 25 titles throughout a storied career with Williams, McLaren and Red Bull.

His arrival at Aston next year, ahead of new regulations in 2026, could mark a shift in favour of the team owned by Lawrence Stroll and Kravitz labelled the move as “seismic.”

“It [Newey’s arrival] changes everything, it changes everything in Formula One, Aston Martin, the future of drivers who go everywhere,” he said on the Sky Sports F1 podcast.

“It’s seismic. I don’t want to overstate it, or I do! It is seismic. It’s not as simple as saying Adrian Newey is joining the team which used to be Jordan. But wow, what a team, what a facility, what investment, what prospects it has.

“With Adrian Newey on board, they are going to be championship challengers in two years time, a maximum three years time. And that is seismic for Formula 1.”

Newey will work with two-time world champion Fernando Alonso and Canadian driver Lance Stroll – son of team owner Lawrence – from next season and Kravitz added that the designer’s arrival will increase the chances of Alonso claiming a third title in his mid-40s.

Sky F1’s Ted Kravitz insists Adrian Newey’s move to Aston Martin is ‘seismic’ for the sport (Getty Images)

F1 design guru Newey will join Aston in March 2025 (Action Images via Reuters)

“Fernando Alonso is 43 now, he’ll be 44 when Adrian starts to have his first influence on the 2025 car,” Kravitz said. “He’ll be 45 years old when he drives the first, purely Adrian Newey car, going for the championship.

“I asked Adrian about this directly, he said ‘it’s the mental fatigue that goes, you’re still quick enough, but you don’t want to do it anymore.’ If Fernando can buck that and wants to keep going, then there’s no reason why he shouldn’t be able to.

“Fernando going for a third championship at 45 years old? There’s nothing to say that Fernando won’t get that missing 33rd [race] win that he’s still going for in 2025 towards the end with a Newey-influenced car. That would be fantastic.”

F1 returns after a one-week break this weekend with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.