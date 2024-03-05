Ted Lasso’s Brendan Hunt welcomes second baby with fiancée

Apple TV+

Ted Lasso star Brendan Hunt has announced the birth of his second child with fiancée Shannon Nelson.

The Coach Beard star took to Instagram to share pictures of baby Archie, born three days early on March 1.

"We were supposed to go to @cedarssinai today to have a baby. Instead, we got home today, because our fourth family member felt like rolling up three days early," Hunt wrote in the caption.

"Say hello to Archibald Felix Nelson Hunt (Archie will do), born Friday March 1st, coming in at 9+lbs," he continued, adding: "He's in perfect health, and his weary hero of a mother @snoopshann is recovering peacefully. "

LISA O&aposCONNOR - Getty Images

Hunt shared sweet snaps of himself and Nelson holding baby Archie, as well as their first son Sean getting to know his baby brother.

"He looks just like his brother; not sure about hair color yet tho. He's met his bro and his grandmother and he’s even watched his first Arsenal game," the actor continued.

"He's beautiful and perfect and we are in love."

"I don't know if he's our George (youngest Beatle) or our Ringo (last Beatle to join) but we are now a Fabulous Foursome and ready to rock forever. (And as you can see in the last pic, he also looks a little like his dad.)" he then joked.

For her part, Nelson also posted pictures of the new addition to the family on Instagram, writing: "Your mom and dad, big brother Seanie and Lucy [the family cat] are so completely in love and so lucky you decided to join us so our family hugs will only be stronger. I love you my sweet baby."

Last September, Hunt revealed he and Nelson decided to postpone their wedding due to her pregnancy.

"I'm excited," he told Us Weekly at the time, adding: "Shannon has decided she basically doesn't want to have any wedding pictures of her while she's pregnant, and we've both been married before, so we're not full of wonder of what's it going to be like."



"We wanted to do it properly, so we'll take our time. But it probably won't be until kid No. 2 is here."

