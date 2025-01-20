Ted Lasso star ‘confirms’ new series is about to film

Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed has appeared to confirm that the long-awaited fourth season of the show is about to begin filming.

Mohammed, 44, who plays AFC Richmond assistant coach Nate Shelley in the football comedy-drama, teased the news in a video on Twitter/X.

In the video, the actor was telling fans that his Show Pony comedy tour is being rescheduled “for some filming I have not been able to shift for love of money”.

“I cannot say what that filming is. But it will be announced shortly,” he said.

“In the meantime, I would really appreciate if people just didn’t speculate as to what they think it might be,” Mohammed continued, holding up the “BELIEVE” sign that appears in the show. “The last thing I want is for people to be going mad.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ted Lasso lead Jason Sudeikis hit out at fans of the series last year who disliked the widely divisive third season, claiming that they didn’t “understand” it and “don’t have imaginations”.

Season three, which aired back in 2023 and had been expected to be the final outing, was accused by some of losing its way, despite receiving positive reviews from critics. Fans had criticised the show for having too many separate storylines and felt especially let down by what they saw as a rushed redemption arc for Mohammed’s Nate.

An important announcement from Mr. Swallow regarding his upcoming brand new tour: ‘Show Pony’ 🎠 #tedlasso



🎟️ https://t.co/THqguaOkwG pic.twitter.com/yYQATuEMkV — Nick Mohammed (@nickmohammed) January 16, 2025

Despite the backlash against the show, Ted Lasso season three still earned 21 nominations at the 2023 Emmy Awards but only won in two categories for Outstanding Guest Actor and Outstanding Original Music.

In a four-star review for The Independent, Amanda Whiting wrote that the “fish-out-of-water sitcom has slyly evolved into something more compelling”, adding: “Sudeikis’s football coach still has that hokey canned charm, but now we see the repressed sadness behind Ted’s pathological politeness”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, Sudeikis was forced to ask autograph hunters in Los Angeles to maintain their distance from him after they “scared the s***” out of him.

In September, Sudeikis was seen exiting the Dynasty Typewriter Comedy Club at around 9:30pm on a Saturday night.

A video captured of the incident showed Sudeikis telling 15-20 fans, who were following him down the street: “Guys, please, stop, stop, I’m not going to sign anything. I literally have to go!”

He continued: “I’m sorry, that was a lot, that scared the s*** out of me. For real, I’m just a human being. Please, I’m going home – good night.”