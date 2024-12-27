Teddi Mellencamp Celebrates 12th Anniversary of the Day She Met Ex Edwin Arroyave 2 Months After Filing for Divorce

On Nov. 2, Mellencamp announced the couple's decision to go their separate ways after 13 years of marriage

Teddi Mellencamp is grateful for her estranged husband Edwin Arroyave despite their ongoing divorce.

On Thursday, Dec. 26, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 43, celebrated the 12th anniversary of meeting Arroyave in a touching tribute on Instagram.

Alongside a slide of two throwback pictures of the former couple, Mellencamp expressed her gratitude for what their 13-year marriage gave her.

Related: Teddi Mellencamp Speaks Out After Filing for Divorce: 'I Didn't Want It to Blow Up'

ADVERTISEMENT

"16 years ago me and @edwinarroyaveofficial met," she began. "I will forever be grateful for that night at Coco Deville. I would never have known I wanted kids until meeting my amazing stepdaughter, Isabella."

"My love for her changed my life and 5 years later came Slate, then Cruz, and then our miracle baby Dove in 2020," she continued. "I may be far from perfect but being a mother has been the greatest gift you could have given me. Thank you always and forever."

On Nov. 2, Mellencamp announced the couple's decision to go their separate ways in a statement shared on Instagram.

Related: Kyle Richards Gives Separation Advice to Teddi Mellencamp: 'You Have to Tune Out the Noise' (Exclusive)

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Edwin Arroyave and Teddi Mellencamp

“After a great deal of care and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce,” the reality star wrote in her statement. “My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter.”

ADVERTISEMENT

"Making a public statement is not something I wanted to do,” she continued, “but in an effort to protect my family from undue speculation and rumors, I have felt being open, honest, and vulnerable is the best path forward."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Just one day after going public with the news, Mellencamp filed for the divorce. A few days later, rumors circulated about the reason behind her divorce. On the Nov. 14 episode of her Two Ts In a Pod podcast with Tamra Judge, the Bravolebrity alluded to the speculation and claimed there were "multiple sides to every story."

“I’m not going to confirm or deny anything, but there’s many people involved, and I once again say the same statement I said before — the kids, they’re the priority and so for the time being, that’s all I’m going to discuss on this," she said.



Read the original article on People