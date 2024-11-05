Teddi Mellencamp Speaks Out After Filing for Divorce: 'I Didn't Want It to Blow Up'

"I am gonna keep working on feeling my best so that I can show up for the best for my kids and my life and my work," Mellencamp said

Ella Hovsepian/Getty Teddi Mellencamp

Teddi Mellencamp is sharing how she’s doing after filing for divorce from Edwin Arroyave.

On the Nov. 5 episode of Two Ts In A Pod, which Mellencamp hosts alongside Tamra Judge, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum spoke out for the first time since announcing her divorce from her husband of 13 years.

Mellencamp, 43, offered an update after Judge, 57, asked how she had been handling the transition, saying, "I am doing alright."

"At this point, I'm obviously only gonna share what I shared on social media," she continued. "And I just am trying — I don't even know how to say this eloquently — but I am just trying my hardest to make sure that my kids' privacy is protected right now and that we're able to have all these conversations.”

“I just didn't want it to blow up,” she continued. “And for anybody that's curious why I would have posted it — posted a statement — it's because when your name is recognizable and you file in the court system, it becomes public.”

Isaac Brekken/Getty Edwin Arroyave and Teddi Mellencamp

Judge chimed in to discourage people from sending Mellencamp negative and hateful comments after hearing the news, noting that “this is a very sensitive subject.”

Mellencamp replied, “Yeah, and I know I am gonna keep working on feeling my best so that I can show up for the best for my kids and my life and my work. I mean, I think that's the biggest thing for me right now."

On Nov. 1, Mellencamp filed for divorce, citing her separation from Arroyave as Oct. 20. The documents obtained by PEOPLE indicated Mellencamp requested to have primary legal and physical custody of their three kids — Slate, 12, Cruz, 10 and Dove, 4 — with “reasonable and frequent” visitation for Arroyave.

She also asked that Arroyave be responsible for all attorney’s fees and costs and requested spousal support to be awarded to her but for the court’s ability to award support to Arroyave to be terminated.

The following day, on Nov. 2, she announced the split on social media.

“After a great deal of care and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce,” the reality star wrote in her statement. “My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter.”

"Making a public statement is not something I wanted to do,” she continued. “But in an effort to protect my family from undue speculation and rumors, I have felt being open, honest, and vulnerable is the best path forward.”

Then, on Nov. 3, Arroyave shared a cryptic post on his own Instagram with a screenshot of an app that detailed his sleep schedule. It showed he received nine hours and 10 minutes of sleep with an "optimal" sleep score.

"I recently spoke about just getting 3 hours of sleep a night,” his caption read. "Finally got some rest!"

He later shared another photo — this time, a selfie of himself at a hot yoga studio.

"You’re not always going to be motivated or inspired. That’s where rituals & habits come in," he wrote. "Having good habits is what will get you through your dark days. It’s when you’re under pressure that your true character is revealed."

