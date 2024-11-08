Teddi Mellencamp's Ex Edwin Arroyave Cites Prenup, Pushes Back on Spousal Support and Custody in Divorce Filing Response

Arroyave also disputed their date of separation, listing it as Nov. 1, the day Mellencamp filed for divorce, while the Bravo star claimed in her filing that they separated on Oct. 20

Edwin Arroyave is answering Teddi Mellencamp’s divorce filing.

In his response, filed on Nov. 8 and obtained by PEOPLE, Arroyave, 47, pushed back against The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum’s custody and spousal support requests. Arroyave asked for joint physical and legal custody of the pair’s minor children, Slate, 12, Cruz, 10 and Dove, 4, while Mellencamp, 43, had requested primary custody with visitation for Arroyave.

He also opposed her request for him to provide her with spousal support and to terminate the court’s ability to award Arroyave spousal support. Per his response, Arroyave asked that Mellencamp pay him spousal support and the court terminate their ability to award her with any support.

He further cited their prenup, stating: “The parties' Premarital Agreement sets forth the terms regarding the amount and duration of spousal support to be paid.”

Arroyave additionally checked both their names to pay attorney’s fees, while Mellencamp requested that Arroyave be responsible for the legal costs.

Moreover, he claimed the prenup determined that “all assets, income from all sources, and obligations of each party are his/her separate property, except as specifically set forth Therein.”

Arroyave also listed their date of separation as Nov. 1, the day Mellencamp filed for divorce, whereas she wrote that in her original filing that it was Oct. 20, nearly two weeks prior.

This is the first direct response from Arroyave regarding the divorce since Mellencamp announced the divorce news after 13 years of marriage in a Nov. 2 Instagram post.

“After a great deal of care and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce,” the reality star wrote in her statement. “My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter.”

"Making a public statement is not something I wanted to do,” she continued, “But in an effort to protect my family from undue speculation and rumors, I have felt being open, honest, and vulnerable is the best path forward.”

Arroyave seemingly addressed the news in a cryptic post about how he was doing on his own Instagram on Nov. 3. One image showed a screenshot of an app that detailed his sleep schedule, revealing he had gotten nine hours and 10 minutes of sleep with an "optimal" sleep score.

"I recently spoke about just getting 3 hours of sleep a night,” he wrote in a caption. "Finally got some rest!"

He later shared another photo, this time a selfie of himself at a hot yoga studio.

"You’re not always going to be motivated or inspired. That’s where rituals & habits come in," he wrote.

The Eds podcast host continued: "Having good habits is what will get you through your dark days. It’s when you’re under pressure that your true character is revealed."

