Teen Actress From Infamous Willy Wonka-Themed Event Unmasked

The actress who played “The Unknown” character at the now-infamous Willy Wonka-themed event in Glasgow on February 24 has revealed herself on TikTok.

TikTok user @felicia.wishes said she was thrilled that her first paid acting job had gone viral. She said she was a 16-year-old from Glasgow.

One viral video from the event showed her as the mysterious figure appearing from behind a mirror to startle children.

Felicia included a number of photos of her in her outfit from the day. “One of the Oompa Loompas gave me a bag of sweets because I had not eaten the whole day,” she says in the video. “I was sat behind that mirror and I was sore and I was starving.”

Organizer House of Illuminati was forced to cancel “Willy’s Chocolate Experience” amid complaints the event was not what was advertised.

Parents who paid £35 a ticket for the event said it was “a farce” and told STV their children were left upset.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed officers were called to the cancelled event and “advice was given.”

The event later promised full refunds in a now-deleted Facebook post.

According to the experience’s website, families were promised an “enchanting” day out with “giant sweets, vibrant blooms, mysterious-looking sculptures, and magical surprises” where “dreams come to life.”

But attendees found random props, printouts hung up on walls, and terrifying characters. Posting this video to TikTok, Jo Robertson said she paid “£155 for our Willy Wonka experience… if you don’t laugh you’ll cry.”

Felicia also posted behind-the-scenes footage, walking through an area dotted with cartoon mushrooms, marshmallows, rainbows, clouds, and large Wonka bars.

According to the BBC, the character came from an artificial intelligence-generated script and was “an evil rival chocolate maker who lives in walls.” Credit: @felicia.wishes via Storyful