Teen among 2 injured in Fells Point shooting

Two young people were shot early Saturday morning in Fells Point, Baltimore police said. City police said officers on patrol around 2 a.m. found a 19-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy shot in the legs in the 600 block of South Broadway. Both were taken to a hospital and were expected to survive. Police said officers recovered a gun and have taken a person of interest into custody. The shooting comes during a high-profile weekend with hundreds of people attending The Fells Point Fun Festival at the square to enjoy music, food and drinks. Preliminarily, it's believed the shooting is not linked to the festival, which ended hours prior, but it happened just blocks away.