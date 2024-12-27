Teen arrested, charged with murder after teen's body found at Greenville County apartments
Teen arrested, charged with murder after teen's body found at Greenville County apartments
Teen arrested, charged with murder after teen's body found at Greenville County apartments
"A few days before his execution, Brandon’s family visited him for the last time. After the visit, Brandon told me there was a hole in the pane of glass. I naively said, 'Oh, so you were able to hold hands?' He explained it was an air hole to speak through, not large enough for hands, 'But,' he said, 'I could smell my mom.'"
Pizza delivery driver Brianna Alvelo, 22, was charged with stabbing a pregnant customer multiple times over a tip, authorities and reports say.
New York Attorney General Letitia James on Friday released what she described as “shocking and disturbing” footage from body-worn cameras of correctional officers showing the fatal beating of an inmate at the Marcy Correctional Facility in upstate New York.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials are using forensics and video surveillance to identify the woman who burned to death on a subway car in Brooklyn, while the man accused of lighting her on fire was indicted by a grand jury on state charges, prosecutors announced Friday.
It's probably not the way they wanted to spend their Christmas Eve.
Jay-Z and his hard-charging attorney were handed a setback Thursday by the judge overseeing a claim that the star raped a 13-year-old girl at a Diddy party. The billionaire rapper, real name Shawn Carter, had his bid to name the now-adult accuser denied. He was given until the middle of January to file a detailed response to her allegations, which he has publicly and bitterly denied. Also targeted by Judge Analisa Torres was Alex Spiro, the high-profile and pugnacious attorney Carter has retaine
Jennifer Crumbley, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting her son carried out at a Michigan high school, is asking to be released from prison as her appeal moves through the courts. Attorney Michael Dezsi argued in the new motion that Crumbley -- who was sentenced this year to 10 to 15 years in prison -- hasn't committed any crimes, isn't a danger to anyone and won't run away. Dezsi said that Crumbley should be allowed to post bond, which would let her leave the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility while promising to appear at court dates.
Dorthy Moxley, the mother who fought for decades to bring her teenage daughter's killer to justice in a roller-coaster Connecticut murder case that captured the nation's attention for years, has died. Moxley had stoically endured countless legal twists and turns, including many involving a prime suspect in the killing, Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel, who was convicted of the crime and later freed after his murder conviction was vacated.
Giuliani pleads to federal judge to reject proposed sanctions in flurry of Christmas Eve court documents
Three Missouri residents are charged with child neglect
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — After a nearly weeklong search, Athena found her way home to her Florida family in time for Christmas Eve and even rang the doorbell.
Calgary police say a nine-year-old girl died and others were hospitalized after a robbery suspect was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday morning. "We were called at around 9:30 a.m. ... for reports of a pharmacy robbery that occurred at Pharmasave Millrise, located at 15 Millrise Blvd. S.W.," investigators said."It is believed the suspect assaulted a pharmacist and fled the scene in a stolen vehicle."After locating the vehicle, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the dri
Three people were shot and another person was stabbed at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona during a family dispute in one of the terminals on Christmas night, police said.
An inmate allegedly assaulted and killed a veteran corrections officer on Christmas Day at an Ohio prison, an attack authorities said was "beyond comprehension." Officer Andrew Lansing was attacked Wednesday at the Ross Correctional Institution (RCI) in Chillicothe, about 43 miles south of Columbus, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. The inmate suspected of killing Lansing was not immediately identified by prison officials, who said he had been transferred to the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility, a maximum security prison in Lucasville, Ohio.
The mom explained why sticking to the consequences of her daughter's action through the holiday was important to her
Two women have died following reports of a stabbing in Milton Keynes on Christmas Day, police have said. A dog injured in the incident in Bletchley also died after being taken to the vets. A 49-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and remains in custody.
Jessica's video has gone viral, amassing more than 812,000 views and 3,500 comments
BEIRUT (AP) — The wife and daughter of one of deposed Syrian president Bashar Assad ’s cousins were arrested Friday at the Beirut airport, where they attempted to fly out with allegedly forged passports, Lebanese judicial and security officials said. Assad’s uncle departed the day before.
Luke Simon and his brother were celebrating Christmas with friends when the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami hit.
ERWIN, Tenn. (AP) — Jerry and Sibrina Barrett never spent a day apart over 35 years. They worked long hours, never took vacations, and liked to relax with their son at home. They had no idea that a hurricane could reach them in the mountains of East Tennessee.