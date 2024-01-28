Boy, 16, arrested over murder of 51-year-old man in West Sussex

Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 51-year-old man was found dead in a street in Littlehampton, West Sussex.

Sussex police said an “incident” was reported in the seaside town at about 6am on Sunday. The victim, who was from Littlehampton, was pronounced dead at the scene on Gladonian Road, the force said.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. The teenager remains in police custody.

Police have appealed for anyone who was in the area on Sunday morning to come forward.

The senior investigating officer, DS Andy Wolstenholme, said: “We understand this is a shocking incident for a close-knit community in Littlehampton; my condolences are with the family and friends of the victim, and anyone affected by this death.

“We are working hard to establish the facts surrounding the tragic events of last night, and need the assistance of the public to do so, especially by calling in if you were in Gladonian Road between midnight and 6am, either on foot or in a vehicle.

He added: “It would also support the investigation if any social media posts did not speculate about what happened.”