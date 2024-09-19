New York pair accused of driving away in subway train

New York police have arrested one of two people they suspect of taking a joyride on an empty subway train then crashing it.

The person arrested, a 17-year-old girl, is charged with criminal mischief over the incident in Briarwood subway station in Queens, shortly after midnight on 12 September.

She and her companion are accused of entering and operating the train, then causing a "collision".

A search continues for the companion. No injuries were reported in the crash.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has offered few other details and it remains unclear how the pair gained access to the train.

The BBC has contacted the NYPD and New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) for further comment on this aspect.

Nor have officers yet revealed how far the duo were able to travel in the train before they fled.

Surveillance images released by police showed one suspect dressed fully in pink - including a shower cap - and a second person wearing blue.

As well as the criminal mischief charge, the arrested teenager has also been charged with reckless endangerment.

The second person was described by the NYPD as a male with a slim build and light complexion, who was last seen wearing a blue tank top and red shorts, and carrying a black backpack.

A similar incident was reported in January at Forest Hills-71st Avenue station, also in Queens. Again, nobody was hurt and no damage was reported.

At the time, officials speculated that the joyriders used a stolen key.

They moved to reassure the public that the train would not have been able to leave its yard and reach active tracks.