Teen arrested after racial slur, 'noxious substance' sprayed: Police

Windsor police headquarters is shown on Jan. 5, 2021. (Dan Taekema/CBC - image credit)

Windsor police have arrested a 16-year-old after an assault involving a "noxious spray" and a racial slur.

Police say they responded on Wednesday around 4:30 to the 2700 block of Lillian Avenue. They say a 15-year-old boy was approached by a suspect who yelled a racial slur.

"The suspect subsequently sprayed the victim in the face with a harmful chemical before fleeing the scene," police said.

The 15-year-old was sent to hospital with minor injuries.

A 16-year-old was arrested at his home. The individual cannot be named because of his age.

The 16-year-old will be charged with assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance and failing to release order.