Teen arrested after reports of man with machete

The 17-year-old was arrested after the police received a report of a male with a machete on Merrick Road [BBC]

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of making threats with a bladed article in public, police said.

It comes after officers were alerted to reports a man with a machete had been seen in Merrick Road, Wolverhampton, at about 15:15 GMT on Monday, West Midlands Police said.

The suspect was detained at an address in the city earlier and is being held in custody.

The force called for anyone with information to get in touch and said officers continued to patrol the area on Tuesday to reassure local residents.

