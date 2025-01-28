Teen Athlete's Dad Is Killed Trying to Protect Family from Errant Hammer Throw at High School Track Meet

Wade Langston, 57, was attending his son's track meet in Colorado on Jan. 26 when the tragic accident unfolded

Family and friends are mourning the death of a man who was hit by an errant weight at his son's high school athletic event in Colorado.

Wade Langston, 57, was identified as the victim in the Saturday, Jan. 26, incident, ABC affiliate KRDO-TV, the Colorado Springs Gazette and Fox affiliate KXRM-TV reported.

Langston was at the track and field meet at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs when what is known as a hammer thrown by another teen participant during a weight event cleared protective netting shielding spectators and hit him in the head.

Colorado Springs Police previously told KRDO-TV that Langston was protecting his wife and son from the incoming object when he was tragically hit.

First responders rushed to treat the man, but he died at the scene at the university’s Mountain Lion Fieldhouse at about 9:30 a.m. local time, the university confirmed in a statement previously obtained by PEOPLE.

The weight used in the event is 16 lbs. for men and nine pounds for women in adult competition, according to ESPN.

Authorities have not released the name of the athlete who threw the hammer, which is actually a heavy ball on a chain.

"We are heartbroken at this horrible accident and are focused on supporting all involved," campus chancellor Jennifer Sobanet said in the university's statement.

PEOPLE reached out to police, the coroner's office and track organizers for comments on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Now, family members are remembering the devoted husband and loving father, who “brought laughter to every room he entered.”

“There are no words to express the depth of our sorrow, but we are clinging tightly to the memories, laughter and love that we shared with Wade,” the family said in a statement, according to the reports.

The Langston family added in their statement, “Our thoughts and prayers are with all others impacted by this tragedy.”

Langston is survived by his wife and their son, who is a senior in high school, according to aGoFundMe launched to support the teen, who is set to attend college in the fall.

"Wade was a devoted husband, loving father, cherished brother and brother-in-law, fun uncle, and an even more fun great-uncle," the organizer wrote.

In the wake of the man's death, one coach was in seeming shock about the circumstances of the accident.

"It just doesn't happen,” Keenen Ballage told KRDO. “You know, like I said, this never happens."

