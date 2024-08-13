Teen Bets Friend $10 He's Going to Marry His High School Sweetheart. 8 Years Later, Bride Sees the Video (Exclusive)

Brodie knew right away that he wanted to make Savannah his partner for life

Savannah Richards/Tiktok Brodie and Savannah

Savannah and Brodie crossed paths in their small town before becoming friends in high school

The two began dating after Brodie asked her to homecoming and quickly, the two discovered they felt meant to be

Eight years later, Savannah went viral for sharing a video where Brodie bets a friend $10 that he'll marry his now-wife

Savannah and Brodie Richards are living happily ever after as husband and wife. Their journey there has warmed the hearts of countless people online.



"We originally met in high school. We were in the same weight training class. I cheered and he played football for our small-town high school team," Savannah tells PEOPLE.

Growing up, Savannah cheered for the Little League team Brodie played on in their small town of Plant City, Florida.

"He was the type of guy who wouldn't let anybody else spot me whenever we would be lifting weights. He was very obvious that he was interested," she says.

Brodie made a move when it came time for homecoming. "He actually threw me a football, and it said, written on the football, 'You just caught a date to homecoming.' "

Savannah wasn't sure at first. "I was a little apprehensive because I was a junior and he was a sophomore. But we went to homecoming and he stuck around after that," she says.

In a 2016 moment that just so happened to be caught on video, Brodie made a bold declaration while doing homework with a friend at Savannah's cheer practice.

"He was sitting at one of my practices one day. You can hear in that video that there's cheering going on in the background. He was sitting at one of the tables in the same area and doing homework with a friend. They were talking about how much he was enjoying getting to know me. He's like, 'I'm gonna marry her,' and bet $10," she says.

"His friend was like, 'You guys are like 15 years old. You're not gonna get married. That doesn't happen.' But it did. We really are just best friends. We fit together from the moment we met. It was so much of a strong friendship that it came so easy to love him. He's a great guy. If you know Brodie, you love him."

Savannah only found out the video existed about four years ago.

"I was posting something on social media that included a picture with Brodie, and I was showing him off like I always have. His friend who recorded that video was like, 'You guys, I can't wait for you to get married and get to that place in life and be together.' Then she was like, 'Did you know I actually have this video of him saying he was going to marry you?' "

The devoted girlfriend couldn't believe it.

"I asked her to find it. I felt like I had to see it to believe it. Then she sent it to me, I always knew we were going to get married, so I held onto the video for about four years now, just hoping that one day I would be able to have that moment. I wanted to be able to use that video and say, 'Yeah, we really did it.' Even when you're really young, if you know, you know."

"Truthfully, I see so many people out there who don't have relationships that work out. They go through hardships and bad relationships, one after the other. I honestly feel blessed. I thank God every day for putting this man into my life and for the love and care that he shows for me. We've made it through growing up together. We were 15 and 16 when we started and will be 24 and 25 this year."

Savannah continues, "It truly means a lot to me that we can be an example that even in hard times and different phases of life when you truly love somebody, you're going to make it work. It's you and them against the world, and I feel blessed to have found that."

After she got photos back from their April 2024 nuptials, the newlywed put together a TikTok showing how far they've come.

"You never know what kind of reach anything you post is going to have. So when I saw the outpouring of love in the comments and all the likes and views, I was so surprised. It made us feel really good because 99% of the comments we received have been nothing but sweet and loving," she says.

"People are tagging their significant others saying, 'That's going to be us one day.' We're happy that we can reach people who were in the same life spot we were in once and show that you can make it work if you choose to. You can have a successful relationship where you grow up together without growing apart. We're really appreciative of all the support that we've been given from that video."

Savannah is proud at how the two have navigated life's ups and downs. "We've been able to stick together through college, buying our first home and becoming first-time parents. It's nice knowing you can get through anything with your person. I just hope that it can bring some positivity and hope to those out there."

"We have a 1-year-old daughter, so getting married got pushed off until she was a little bit older. Being able to have her there with us at our wedding meant a lot to us. She's our entire world."

While the friend who recorded the now-viral moment wasn't able to attend the couple's April 2024 nuptials, "She did send me a card in the mail with $10 in it. So we did get our $10, and we have it framed."



