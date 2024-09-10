Teen Biker Playing the 'Big Man' Goes Flying After Hitting Pedestrian

A teenager has been sentenced to 14 months in a young offenders’ institution after crashing an electric bike into a pedestrian in Port Talbot, Wales, last year.

Sergiu Stanciu, 18, admitted to dangerous driving at Swansea Crown Court, according to local news.

Wales Online said Stanciu had a history of offences. The presiding judge said he played the “big man” in a gang. In reality, the judge said, Stanciu was a “very small person” who would face longer sentences in future unless he changed his life.

Footage from the Crown Prosecution Service shows Sergiu speeding along a pedestrianised section of Station Road in Port Talbot before hitting a pedestrian and subsequently falling off his bike.

Local news reported that the pedestrian sustained injuries to his wrist as a result of the incident. Credit: Crown Prosecution Service via Storyful