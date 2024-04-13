Teen boy dead after 'possible fight' in Ottawa park, police say

OTTAWA — Homicide investigators are looking into the death of a 16-year-old boy in an Ottawa park.

City police say they were called about a possible fight at McNabb Park on Friday evening.

When they arrived, they found an injured 16-year-old boy, who was then taken to hospital, where he died.

His name has not been released, and investigators have yet to make any arrests.

They say they don't think there's any threat to public safety, but the investigation is ongoing.

They're asking anyone with information to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2024.

The Canadian Press