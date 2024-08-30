Teen breaks record in electric boat challenge around UK coastline

The journey took the crew 31 days, 20 hours, and 46 minutes to complete [Melanie Dawes]

An 18-year-old has become the first person to circumnavigate the entire coastline of Great Britain in an electric boat.

Skipper Harry Besley, from Taunton, Somerset, along with crew and his cousin Henry Cietak, set off from Lyme Regis in Dorset on 13 July, stopping at more than 45 locations before completing the round trip on 14 August.

The team covered 1,708 nautical miles in a 6.5m (21ft) rigid inflatable boat (RIB) powered solely by electricity.

The Round Britain eRIB challenge aimed to encourage the marine industry to reduce carbon emissions, having saved 12,858 Kg of CO2 compared to the average motor boat.

Mr Besley said he wanted to make people aware of sustainable boating alternatives [Melanie Dawes]

Passionate about the opportunity to enthuse and educate, Mr Besley and his crew set out with one clear mission in mind.

“Right from the start our intention has been to help the marine industry move towards a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future, accelerating the change and encouraging industry investment," said project manager Jaqui Besley.

The group had originally hoped to complete the challenge within three weeks, but encountered obstacles with tide times and charging points, often keeping them stationary for "much of the night".

Mr Besley (R) said the support from sponsors, harbour teams and the public has been so encouraging during the trickier legs of the journey [Round Britain eRIB]

"Demand in the eMarine sector needs to increase in order to give manufacturers confidence to move forward with new products, and to give harbours and ports a reason to invest in shore-side charging," Ms Besley continued.

The overnight stops at various points allowed the crew to promote the new technology in marinas, harbours, tourist hotspots and remote coastal villages.

"There has been a real sense of positive interest in what we have been trying to achieve," said Mr Besley.

The team spent an overall 208 hours on the water [Melanie Dawes]

“Our eRIB ‘Electra’ proved her worth, as we tested the capabilities of an electric boat further than ever before," Ms Besley added.

"I hope the propulsion system team will benefit from the experience of seeing their equipment perform over these longer distances."

