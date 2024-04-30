Teen charged in 4 murders pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter, sentenced to 30+ years
Basis Peoria came out on top in the 2024 U.S. News Best High Schools Rankings, making a jump from No. 12 last year, when it was also the Arizona leader. It was No. 30 nationally in 2022.
STORY: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department chief Johnny Jennings said at a press conference that the the officers who were killed were part of a U.S. Marshall's Task Force, comprised of officers from multiple agencies."Tragically, there were three members of the US Marshals Task Force who were pronounced deceased and there were there were four CMPD officers who were shot." Jennings said.The officers who were killed were attempting to serve a warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. They arrived at a residence where the suspect was located and he began firing on the officers, Jennings said. They returned fire, and the suspect was killed in the front yard.The officers then took gunfire from inside of the house. After a tense standoff, a SWAT team cleared the house and took two people who were inside into custody. Jennings said it is believed at least one of them had fired on the officers.In addition to the three officers killed, Jennings said four members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department who responded to the scene were shot. One officer is in critical condition, the other three are stable.
A Calgary contractor who did work on the HGTV show Property Brothers apologized in court and told a judge he "screwed up" as he pleaded guilty to charges of forgery. Last summer, Alan Hrehirchuk, 54, was charged with fraud and forgery. On Monday, the fraud charges were withdrawn after the contractor pleaded guilty to forgery for issuing fake subcontractor invoices to a couple who had hired Hrehirchuk's company to do a major renovation on their home.After hearing arguments from prosecutor Greg Wh
When Jamal Chemin was hired by a criminal organization to put a tracking device on Giorgio Barresi's BMW in 2020, he wasn't aware it would lead to the murder of the Hamilton real estate agent, says the Crown.Chemin, 42, was initially charged last year with the first-degree murder of Barresi, a 42-year-old married father of three who was shot multiple times on his Stoney Creek driveway in 2020. Sorossa Moude, 28, was also charged with Barresi's murder and his case remains before the courts.Last m
Suzanne Morphew, the Colorado mom who went missing on a bike ride in May 2020, died by homicide, according to an autopsy released Monday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. Barry Morphew, Suzanne's husband, was charged with her murder in 2021, but those charged were dropped in April 2022 just before a trial was supposed to begin. "The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and our law enforcement partners understand and appreciate the public interest surrounding this case," CBI Director Chris Schaefer said in a statement Monday.
The family of the Black teenager who was shot in the head after ringing the doorbell of the wrong home in Kansas City, Missouri, last year, filed a lawsuit Monday against the White man who shot him and the residential homeowners association where the house is located.
A body was recovered from the water, officials say.
A criminal charge laid against a supervisor in the death of a young worker in Ottawa marks a rare but important step toward preventing future workplace fatalities, the local labour council says.Last week, the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) announced it had charged a manager at Best Green Hedges — a small company with up to 18 employees — with one count of criminal negligence causing death.The charge stemmed from the May 2023 death of 20-year-old Nicholas Chenier, who was killed when his battery-pow
Christopher Dizefalo was arrested after Mint Butterfield, the child of two tech founders, was discovered in his van after running away from home.
Cheyenne Hill was convicted of child neglect causing death in the case of her 18-month-old daughter, Elliaunna Plummer
A warrant of committal remains active for a St. John's-area businessman who was sentenced to jail in Ontario for his previous business dealings.But Raymond Kalonga hasn't been taken into custody. Kalonga, 36, was sentenced on Feb. 29 in a Newmarket, Ont., courtroom to 525 days in jail and a $525,000 fine for engaging in unfair practices under the Consumer Protection Act in that province.Those offences were in relation to his previous company, Canadian Standard Home Services.Kalonga, who later ow
Police said the man was aiming for the woman his sister was fighting with at a Houston gas station.
A man who kicked a bison in the leg was then hurt by one of the animals in Yellowstone National Park, according to park officials. Park rangers arrested and jailed him after he was treated for minor injuries. Park rangers got a call about the man allegedly harassing a bison herd and kicking one of them about seven miles (11 kilometers) inside the park's west entrance on April 21.
Trump's jurors file past the most famous, or infamous, guy on the planet and don't gawk. Here's why that bodes well for justice.
Amir Williams died at the scene in his St. Petersburg, Florida home
Toronto police say they have laid 102 charges in a major synthetic identity fraud investigation involving 12 people.Investigators announced the results of Project Déjà Vu at a news conference Monday, after its financial crimes unit began investigating a synthetic-identity credit fraud scheme that reportedly dated back to 2016. The two-year long investigation was dubbed Project Déjà Vu, following a similar synthetic identity fraud investigation in 2014 called Operation Mouse.Det. David Coffey sai
The woman says she was wrongly identified as a murder suspect before she was shot, according to a lawsuit filed against deputies in southwest Kansas.
A day with the notorious accused kidnapper Vitelhomme Innocent, whose armed group Kraze Baryé is among the allied gangs terrorizing the Caribbean nation.
The man was sentenced to 50 years in prison, Alaska officials said.
It's downright disturbing to contemplate the similarities between the Donald's hush money trial and that of an organized crime don.