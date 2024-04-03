Teen charged as adult after double shooting at Aurora house party

Reuters

The U.S. Justice Department plans to meet with the families of the of the victims of two Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people as the government decides whether to move ahead with a criminal case, relatives of the victims said. Boeing won immunity from criminal prosecution as part of the $2.5 billion Justice Department agreement struck in January 2021 over a 737 MAX fraud conspiracy charge related to the plane's flawed design. Boeing had to abide by the terms of the agreement for a three-year period that ended on Jan. 7.