Teen charged with attempted murder after shooting

Police were called to Stainbeck Road on 11 August [Google]

A teenager has been charged with attempted murder after a man was shot in Leeds last month.

The 27-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound on Stainbeck Road in Meanwood on 11 August.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Mohammed Shakeel Malik, 18, of Stonegate Edge in Meanwood, has been charged with attempted murder and is due to appear before Leeds magistrates later.

