Teen charged with murder in shooting at KC home that killed one, injured two others

A Raytown teen was charged on Saturday with murder in connection to a shooting that killed one man and injured two others four months ago.

Jewell Cobbins faces multiple felony charges, including second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action.

Kansas City police officers were dispatched to the 11700 block of Corrington Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on May 7, where they found a woman unresponsive outside the house with a gunshot wound to her chest, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Jackson County Court on Saturday.

The woman was taken to a hospital to receive treatment and officers found a man, later identified by police as 23-year-old Prophet Thompson, inside the home with gunshot wounds in his lower abdomen and upper thigh, the affidavit said. Paramedics pronounced Thompson dead at the scene.

A third victim, a teenage boy, also suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was driven in a car to Research Medical Center. Cobbins and a female were in the car with the teen who was shot, the affidavit said.

According to police, surveillance footage at Research Medical Center shows Cobbins and the girl remove firearms from a gray Chevrolet Malibu and put them behind a rock wall across the street from the hospital.

Officers found three pistols behind the rock wall, the affidavit said. Two of the pistols were 9mm caliber, one with an extended magazine. The third pistol was a 40 caliber with an extended magazine, according to the affidavit.

The shooting happened at a large gathering with multiple eyewitnesses. While securing the scene to process evidence, officers found 9mm and 40 caliber shell casings in the driveway of the home where the shooting had taken place. They also found a single .556 caliber rifle casing and multiple .223 caliber shell casings at the scene.

A witness told police that a gray Chevrolet car was involved in the shooting. Detectives determined the Malibu driven to Research Medical Center was at the scene of the homicide based on damage to the side mirror and a broken window.

Cobbins was arrested and questioned by KCPD officers. He initially denied having a gun at the time of the shooting, the affidavit said. He allegedly later told police that he returned fire after someone shot at him.

One witness told police that the shooting happened when her family tried to get Cobbins and other people to leave the house. Two groups of people started to argue before gunfire erupted, she told police, according to the affidavit.

A Family Court ruling on Sept. 3 certified Cobbins to stand trial as an adult. He is due in court Sept. 12 for a bond review hearing.

A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 12.