Teen Claims He Was Disqualified from U.S. Open Sectional Because He Went the Bathroom After Round

Skyler Fox, 16, was battling a headache throughout his round at the U.S. Open sectional at Woodmont Country Club on Monday, and paid dearly for excusing himself to use the restroom.

Fox was disqualified after he finished his round at the Rockville, Maryland, golf course, when he fell ill and went to the bathroom to take medicine he had retrieved from his car, according to USA Today.

The young golfer said he returned to the scorer’s table where his father and coach were arguing with a U.S. Open tournament official and was floored upon hearing he was disqualified.

“They told me I was disqualified because I didn’t get to the scoring table in time, which made no sense,” Fox said in a statement obtained by USA Today. “I was pretty upset. I mean, there was a good chance I wasn’t going to make it (to the U.S. Open). I was going to have to shoot really low. But I wanted to go out there and put a respectable score up.”

Fox was attempting to qualify for next week’s round at Pebble Beach.

A United States Golf Association spokesperson elaborated on why the teenager was disqualified, saying a player “must certify the hole scores on the scorecard and promptly return it to the committee.” Craig Winter, the senior director at USGA, told reporter Andy Kostka that this specific rule had never been broken before at the Woodmont sectional.

Winter said that had Fox informed the committee that he was ill, he likely wouldn’t have been disqualified.

“That would have changed the calculus of what this whole situation looked like significantly,” Winter told USA Today. “It’s well established in the rule that players, should they become suddenly ill, have time to figure out, recuperate, see if they can continue. And that’s no different if you just started your round or you’re returning to scoring.”

There was some discrepancy as to how long it took Fox to return his scorecard. Tournament officials say it took 15 minutes, while his father, Joe, claimed it was under 10 minutes.

“The kid had to go to the bathroom,” Fox’s father said, according to USA Today. “He said he couldn’t wait. What do you do? You gotta go, you gotta go, unfortunately … It wasn’t like he was winning the thing. So, would it have really killed you to let him finish?”

