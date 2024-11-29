Teen convicted of killing 17-year-old in Hackney machete attack

A teenage boy has been convicted of killing 17-year-old Nathan Bawuah in a machete attack on a Hackney street.

The 17-year-old attacker, who cannot be named due to his age, was found guilty of manslaughter on Friday.

Nathan was fatally stabbed in the chest just in Hackney Road, east London, just before 11pm on February 17.

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene, but were unable to save him.

Following his death, detectives launched an investigation, carrying out a forensic examination of the scene and scouring CCTV that covered the area.

They found footage that showed the 17-year-old attacker riding to the scene on his bike.

It then showed him getting into a confrontation with Nathan, before “producing a large machete and stabbing him” in the chest, said the Met.

The teen answered “no comment” to all questions when he was interviewed by police, but provided a prepared statement claiming self-defence.

He was charged with Nathan’s murder on February 21.

He later pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon, but was additionally found guilty of manslaughter at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday.

He will be sentenced on January 24 at Inner London Crown Court.