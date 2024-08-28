Teen critically injured when hit by vehicle outside KCK stadium at U.S Open Cup match

A 17-year-old girl suffered critical injuries when she was struck by a vehicle outside Children’s Mercy Park at the U.S. Open Cup match Tuesday evening, a police spokeswoman said.

The vehicle hit the teen shortly before 9 p.m. during the rain-delayed start of the match between Sporting KC and Indy Eleven, said Nancy Chartrand with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

The teen was crossing Village West Parkway at the intersection with France Family Drive when she was struck by a northbound vehicle. Chartrand said the girl suffered potentially life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with police. A preliminary investigation shows that weather, speed and driver impairment did not contribute to the crash.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department’s traffic division is investigating the crash. Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).