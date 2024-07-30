Teen crossing Worcester street seriously hurt in crash involving vehicle

The Daily Beast

Former high school classmates of Barron Trump are shedding light on the 18-year-old’s personality. According to the Daily Mail’s reporting, fellow students thought highly of Barron, but noted that there were some oddities around his time at Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida. Given his status as Donald Trump’s youngest, Barron was accompanied by security at all times and was never featured on the school’s social media or in the yearbook at the behest of his mother, Melania. He also had