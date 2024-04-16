Teen detained after 'terrorist' church stabbing in Sydney

Australian police on Tuesday said a brutal live-streamed knife attack at a church service in Sydney was a religiously motivated "terrorist" act, as they urged calm from the angered local community.

Two people were stabbed when a 16-year-old suspect rushed the dais at an Assyrian church in western Sydney late Monday, slashing wildly at the bishop who was giving a sermon.

The teen was immediately subdued by outraged congregants and taken into police custody.

The alleged perpetrator was "known to police" but was not on any terror watchlists, senior officers said.

"After consideration of all the material, I declared that it was a terrorist incident," New South Wales police commissioner Karen Webb told a news conference.

Webb said the attack was deemed an act of religiously motivated "extremism" that intimidated the public -- adding that the victims were "lucky to be alive".

The head of Australia's leading spy agency said that the suspect appeared to have acted alone and there was no immediate need to raise the country's terror threat level.

"At this stage, it looks like the actions of an individual," Australian Security Intelligence Organisation head Mike Burgess said in rare public comments.

"At this point, there is no indication of anyone else involved, but that remains an open investigation."

Twenty police vehicles and some houses were damaged as the protesters threw bottles, bricks and other items.



