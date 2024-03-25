Teen was driving 112 mph before crash that killed woman, 3 children in Washington state

An 18-year-old driver has been arrested and charged with four counts of vehicular homicide in connection to a crash that killed a woman and three children in a Seattle suburb.

Chase Daniel Jones, 18, was booked in the King County Jail on Friday, and is being held on $1 million bail, according to the King County Correctional Facility records.

According to charging documents reviewed by USA TODAY, prosecutors said witnesses saw Jones driving an Audi A4 at high speeds and weaving in and out of traffic before running a red light and T-boning another car in Fairwood, an unincorporated community about 20 miles southeast of Seattle. That impact resulted in that car hitting two other vehicles.

Jones was speeding at 112 mph at time of crash, officials said

The King County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to 911 calls about a multi-vehicle crash around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Responding officers found four vehicles involved and four people were pronounced dead at the scene. Another three people had life-threatening injuries, and one patient had minor injuries, the sheriff's office said.

Police said the driver was one of those who were seriously injured and was being treated at Harborview Medical Center while under guard.

According to the charging documents, Jones was driving more than three times the speed limit at 112 mph when he hit Hudson's car.

Victims identified

Officials identified those who died in the crash as Andrea Hudson, 38, Boyd Brown, 12; Matilda Wilcoxson, 13; and Eloise Wilcoxson, 12. According to the Seattle Times, the three kids who were killed were the children of Hudson's close friends and were passengers in her car.

"Our condolences go out to the families who have been impacted by this unimaginable tragedy," the sheriff's office wrote in its news release.

According to the charging documents, two of Hudson’s children remained hospitalized in intensive care with severe injuries, including brain bleeds and broken bones, as of Friday.

Fatal crash marked third time teen had totaled car, reports say

Prosecutors called the incident an "incredibly violent collision."

This was the third car Jones had totaled in a crash due to speeding in less than a year, according to the charging documents.

Jones was booked into jail after he was released from the hospital on Friday and is currently awaiting trial, according to online jail records.

His arraignment is scheduled for April 4, local outlets reported.

