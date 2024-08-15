Teen earns scholarship for college to help students specifically with her condition

CBC

Dawn Eby-Quast was in the devastating situation of having just lost her husband when she found herself in another dilemma.She had no access to funeral services in her home city of Prince Rupert, B.C."I remember standing in the hallway outside the ER … all by myself, thinking, 'Now what do I do?'" said Eby-Quast, 76. "I had no clue what I was supposed to do." Now Eby-Quast, whose husband Lloyd Arthur Quast died at 82 in Prince Rupert Regional Hospital on Feb. 9, is calling on the government to pr