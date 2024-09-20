Teen farmer scoops 'young hero' award

Archie Steel said he wants to follow in his father’s footsteps [BBC]

A 14-year-old boy who ran his family farm after his father was injured has won an award for heroism.

Archie Steel, from Little Musgrave near Kirkby Stephen, Cumbria, stepped up to help his family after a cow crushed his father's leg and another member of staff went on long-term sick leave.

The teenager scooped the British Farming Awards' Young Farming Hero of the Year for caring for his flock of 50 sheep and managing his father’s dairy herd.

He said he was "very proud to have won" but did not want to "brag about it".

'Always loved farming'

Archie found himself running the farm while studying for his GCSEs.

"I’ve had to step up a lot more in making decisions and running the milking parlour," he said.

"I’m passionate about cows and the ways you can improve them with genetics in breeding and pedigrees.

"It’s good to look back at but I won’t brag about it."

Archie’s mum Ruth Steel (R) said she was "extremely proud of how her son has stepped up" [BBC]

When he won the award, Archie said it was "completely unexpected" but he was "very proud to have won".

He said he wants to follow in his father’s footsteps in the farming industry, especially caring for livestock.

Now recovered and back working, Archie’s dad Andrew said his son’s drive started at a young age and he is a "natural leader".

The British Farming Awards said Archie had "taken on huge responsibilities, from 5am milking to assisting vet visits and managing the day-to-day running of the farm".

Archie’s mum Ruth Steel said she was "extremely proud of how her son has stepped up".

"I see how hard he works every single day.

"He does it all very quietly behind the scene. He’s quite a humble boy.

"He doesn’t seek attention and I just felt it was really nice for it to be recognised."

